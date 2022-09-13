Home / Cricket / Tweet from Shane Warne's official handle on his 53rd birthday enthrals the internet

Tweet from Shane Warne's official handle on his 53rd birthday enthrals the internet

Published on Sep 13, 2022 10:42 AM IST

Shane Warne's official Twitter handle posted a tribute for the late Australian spinner on what would have been his 53rd-birthday.

Shane Warne died in March this year.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Shane Warne's family posted a tribute on Twitter for the late cricketer on what would have been his 53rd-birthday. The legendary leg spinner died at the age of 52 in March this year in the island of Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack. "A legacy gives you a perspective on what's important. It is about the richness of an individual's life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places. Shane’s Legacy will live on. Happy birthday - always in our hearts."

The post was well-received by fans, who paid their own heartfelt tributes. One fan wrote, "My heart skipped a beat thinking it was him. I can never forget his voice, his leg spin, his eyes, his tongue, his aura, his dominance. Love you Warnie forever."

"Very rarely do you meet a genuine superstar who is both humble and makes you feel your job is level to his. Wether it be me as I was a barman or they guy that cleans the toilet. Everyone was equal. Happy birthday Shane. May you shine brightly forever", another fan commented.

"Can’t think of anyone else who had a major impact on me while growing up. Still at times I think he is still around. Shane’s personality was something beyond words", said another fan.

Considered to be one of the greatest cricketers in history, Wanre made 145 Test appearances for Australia, taking 708 wickets, making him the second highest wicket-taker in that format. He is also only the second bowler after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to register 1000 wickets in ODIs and Tests. In ODI cricket, he bagged 293 dismissals in 194 games.

shane warne australia cricket team
Story Saved
×
