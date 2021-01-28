IND USA
Twitter can't keep calm after ICC trolls Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali on social media
Hasan Ali's photo shared by ICC on its official social media handles(ICC/Twitter)
Hasan Ali's photo shared by ICC on its official social media handles(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

Twitter can't keep calm after ICC trolls Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali on social media

ICC's post on Hasan Ali went viral on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. There were mixed reactions from the Twitteratis. While some had no issues with the humour, the others were not pleased with ICC’s decision to troll a cricketer.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:55 PM IST

Twitter was on fire after International Cricket Council (ICC) trolled Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali on its official social media handles on Thursday.

ICC shared a collage of Hasan Ali’s dismissal on Day 3 of the Pakistan vs South Africa first Test match at Karachi. The one on the left was a zoomed version where the rattled stumps behind Ali were not visible. The one the right was the actual photo which showed the uprooted middle stump.

The collage was captioned: “Your profile picture vs the full picture.”


The post went viral on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. There were mixed reactions from the Twitteratis. While some had no issues with the humour, the others were not pleased with ICC’s decision to troll a cricketer.

Here is how Twitter reacted to ICC’s social media post on Hasan Ali


Pakistan grabbed three late wickets through its spinners and left South Africa in trouble at 187-4 in its second innings at stumps on day three.

Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen led South Africa's resistance in overturning a 158-run first-innings deficit. Their half-centuries in a gritty 127-run stand nosed the Proteas ahead after tea, but both batsmen were dismissed within the day's last 33 balls, along with Faf du Plessis for 10.

South Africa was effectively 29-4 with two days to play.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah bagged 3-53 and Nauman Ali 1-27.

Aiden Markram made 74 and Van der Dussen 64, digging in together for nearly 3 1/2 hours. At stumps, captain Quinton de Kock was yet to score and nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj was 2 not out.

Earlier, Pakistan was bowled out for 378 in the morning, Shah leading the tailenders with an unbeaten 38 valuable runs.

(With agency inputs)

