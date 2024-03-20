Uganda vs South Africa Live Score: Match 9 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024 to start at 02:30 PM
Uganda vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024. Match will start on 20 Mar 2024 at 02:30 PM
Venue : Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra
Uganda squad -
Robinson Obuya, Ronald Lutaaya, Simon Ssesazi, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Juma Miyagi, Kenneth Waiswa, Pascal Murungi, Riazat Ali Shah, Cyrus Kakuru, Fred Achelam, Roger Mukasa, Bilal Hassan, Brian Masaba, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Innocent Mwebaze
South Africa squad -
Aohiwe Yako, George Van Heerden, Lwandi Tywaku, Maahir Joseph, Minenhle Ntobela, Ethan Fosler, Jason Raubenheimer, Jesse Prodehl, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Heinrich Pieterse, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Nathan Roux, Dylan Bester, Hardus Coetzer, Kyle Glennistor, Lehan Botha, Lifa Ntanzi
Uganda vs South Africa Match Details
Match 9 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024 between Uganda and South Africa to be held at Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.