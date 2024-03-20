Uganda vs South Africa Live Score: Match 9 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024 to start at 02:30 PM

Edit Profile
Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024
    Mar 20, 2024 1:30 PM IST
    Uganda vs South Africa Live Score: Match 9 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024. Match will start at 02:30 PM
    Venue : Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra

    Uganda squad -
    Robinson Obuya, Ronald Lutaaya, Simon Ssesazi, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Juma Miyagi, Kenneth Waiswa, Pascal Murungi, Riazat Ali Shah, Cyrus Kakuru, Fred Achelam, Roger Mukasa, Bilal Hassan, Brian Masaba, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Innocent Mwebaze
    South Africa squad -
    Aohiwe Yako, George Van Heerden, Lwandi Tywaku, Maahir Joseph, Minenhle Ntobela, Ethan Fosler, Jason Raubenheimer, Jesse Prodehl, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Heinrich Pieterse, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Nathan Roux, Dylan Bester, Hardus Coetzer, Kyle Glennistor, Lehan Botha, Lifa Ntanzi

    Uganda vs South Africa Match Details
    Match 9 of Men's African Games Ghana, 2024 between Uganda and South Africa to be held at Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

