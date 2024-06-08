Unlock the ultimate cricket experience: Hindustan Times brings to you – 'Crickit': Catch the game

The Hindustan Times, a name synonymous with credible and comprehensive news coverage for almost a century, now brings you the diverse colours of the country's most loved and watched sport. Experience your favourite game like never before.

The innovative platform is curated for cricket fans across the spectrum, offering something for everyone. From in-depth ball-by-ball analysis to brain-teasing quizzes, Crickit keeps you entertained, informed, deeply engaged and connected with the sport we all adore. With Crickit, you can 'catch the game' - anytime, anywhere. It's your all-rounder cricket companion.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Crickit: An experience that delivers the finest, most meticulously curated updates of your beloved sport cricket, is finally here. And we, at Hindustan Times, are thrilled to introduce our readers to Crickit through a film that embodies the passion we all hold for the game.

Presenting "Pocket mein Crickit," a tribute to the devoted fan who craves the pulse of their favourite sport, no matter the time or location. From bustling commutes to romantic dates, from office meetings to festive celebrations, Crickit ensures their complete cricket experience is always with them, tucked into their pockets, so they never have to miss a moment of the action again.

Watch the film below and join the Crickit journey as it seamlessly integrates into the pockets and lives of cricket lovers across the globe:

Why Crickit is the Perfect Companion for Cricket Fans

Crickit offers a wide selection of meticulously curated topics for fans with varied interest areas:

Live Scores: for the ones who can't stay away from the real-time scores and want minute-by-minute updates.

Ball-by-Ball Commentary: For the ones who like their analysis in great detail, adding depth to their overall experience.

Match and Player Stats: For the ones who like to know the latest numbers on their games and players for accurate match and performance analyses.

Quizzes and Polls: For the ones who like to have a little excitement in their game - why miss a chance to show about your cricket prowess and win exciting prizes everyday.

Predictor Games: For the ones who enjoy testing their cricket expertise, predicting specific outcomes and winning prizes - a thrilling experience in every aspect

Match Photos and Videos: For the ones who love a visual recap of their favourite key moments in high quality. Relive the game and share it along in your circles.

Latest Cricket News and Player Updates: For the ones who keep their latest update antenna on alert - be it your latest season news, players, teams or even the minutest details of every ball, ensuring they always stay ahead of the curve.

Crickit is designed to be more than a cricket platform - it's built to share, churn out topics to discuss and engage with the larger cricket community to celebrate their passion for the game.

The film truly brings out this messaging, illustrating how Crickit keeps you connected to the sport, personalized to your preferences, regardless of time, place, or circumstances.

Catch the Crickit experience:

Immerse yourself in the world of cricket and enjoy your sport the way you want to, wherever you want to.

Watch and share the film made with our collective love for the sport. Send it to your friends, families and messaging groups - for so much love is hard to contain and is best shared.

Be a part of the Crickit community today.

For more information: visit the Crickit home page and join in on this exciting journey, we have a lot more in store for you.