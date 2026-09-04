UP cricketer Karan Sharma fell in love with cricket through father, Sachin Tendulkar then made him chase his 'passion'

Sachin Tendulkar is an icon in India, and it would be no exaggeration to say that every budding batter in the country looks up to the Master Blaster. Karan Sharma is no different. The right-handed batter, who recently led the Kashi Rudras in the fourth edition of the UP T20 League, has been an admirer of Tendulkar since his childhood, and it is no surprise to see that the 27-year-old is slowly and steadily rising through the ranks and making a name for himself.

Karan Sharma amassed 361 runs in the latest season of the UP T20 League.

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Karan is on his way to becoming the highest run-getter for the third time in the UP T20 League. The batter amassed 361 runs in 11 matches in the fourth edition, but he won't get a chance to add to his tally after Kashi Rudras were knocked out of the tournament, following a loss to Noida Super Kings in the playoff match.

Last season, Karan returned with a haul of 561 runs, and his form has been one of the main reasons why Kashi Rudras have been a force to reckon with in the tournament, winning the title on two occasions.

Also Read: BCCI ‘closely monitoring’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, youngster urged to ‘serve country as Sachin Tendulkar did’

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to Hindustan Times Digital on the sidelines of the tournament, Karan said he began to love the game when his father put a bat in his hands as a child. However, the love soon developed into passion, and he credited none other than the Master Blaster with this. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to Hindustan Times Digital on the sidelines of the tournament, Karan said he began to love the game when his father put a bat in his hands as a child. However, the love soon developed into passion, and he credited none other than the Master Blaster with this. {{/usCountry}}

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“My cricket idol has always been Sachin sir. During the IPL, I met him. There was just a handshake with him. I wasn't able to chat with him. I want to discuss cricket with him. I want to learn how he went about his business in sport and life. I want to learn from him,” said Karan.

“My father is a very big cricket fan. He gave me a bat early on in childhood, and since then, I have been a lover of the game. I then started watching Sachin sir bat, and I used to switch off the TV when he got out. By watching him, I developed a passion for the game. But my love for cricket initially was through my father,” he added.

‘Really good season’

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In the league stage, the Rudras finished third in the points table, winning five matches and losing five. Early on, the team looked destined to finish out of the top four after losing a string of matches, but the side showed remarkable character to qualify for the playoffs.

“This season has been really good for us. The way we started, I was expecting a lot more, but we lost 3-4 matches midway. It feels good to make a comeback once you lose a few matches. Kashi Rudras has always been a team that wants to show its character. It has been really exciting,” said Karan.

“In the last two matches, there was a change in our mindset and attitude. We have shown passion, and it is really important in our sport. Once you lose 3-4 matches, your body language drops, but it feels different once you pick yourself up from there. The fire was missing, but we have it back now,” he added.

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Karan might be the leading run-scorer in the fourth edition of the competition, but it is not a be-all and end-all for him, as the bigger picture will always be to do well for the team and ensure that his runs come in the winning cause.

“I am the leading run-getter this season. It feels good to have the Orange Cap, but at the same time, it is a byproduct. For me, the team is important. I never play for personal milestones. I just want to make the team win. You just always want to follow and repeat the process,” said Karan.

“I didn't have any goals or expectations for this season. In this season, I just wanted to let it flow. Whatever God has decided, it will happen,” he concluded.

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