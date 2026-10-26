UP reduced to 67/4 on rain-hit opening day against Pondicherry

LUCKNOW: Former Ranji Trophy champions Uttar Pradesh endured a frustrating day with the bat as they reached 67/4 in 37 overs at stumps against hosts Pondicherry on the opening day of their Elite Group A clash at the Cricket Association Puducherry stadium on Monday.

Rinku Singh was dismissed for just two runs against Pondicherry. (BCCI domestic)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Persistent rain allowed only 37 overs of play after Pondicherry opted to bowl. Bad light then brought an early end to the proceedings. Having won their first two games, UP had the momentum, but their innings never gained rhythm.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Their trouble began in the first over when Abhishek Goswami was bowled by Gaurav Yadav for two, extending his poor run with the bat. The 28-year-old has scored only 20 runs in five innings this Ranji season, after being dismissed for 13 against Goa and 5 and zero against Bihar.

Madhav Kaushik’s innings ended at 23 off 30 balls (5x4) when he was trapped lbw by Sagar Udeshi. No.3 Aryan Juyal, the captain and wicketkeeper, showed some application, scoring 21 off 73 deliveries before falling to Ankit Sharma, reducing the innings to 61/3.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

The dismissal of in-form Rinku Singh two balls later compounded UP’s problems. The left-hander managed only two before edging Ankit Sharma to MR Kale, leaving the visitors reeling at 61/4. Last match centurion Karan Sharma, who was on 17 from 58 balls, and Aaradhya Yadav, on two, were together at stumps.

Pondicherry’s bowlers exploited the conditions superbly. Left-arm spinner Udeshi was outstanding, bowling nine maidens in his 13 overs, giving away just eight runs and taking one wicket. Ankit Sharma claimed 2/14 from nine overs. Gaurav Yadav chipped in with the initial breakthrough.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With UP scoring at just 1.81 runs per over, Pondicherry will feel firmly on top. But with weather disruptions having eaten into the match on the opening day, both sides will be wary of poor weather affecting the game in the next three days.