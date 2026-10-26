WPL 2027 auction: MI face tricky balancing act with six vacancies and just ₹90 lakh in the kitty

Mumbai Indians enter the WPL 2027 auction intent on plugging their weaknesses as they aim for their third trophy. They will enter the event on October 28 with the smallest available purse among the five franchises. Mumbai Indians will be looking to build a strong squad for WPL 2027. (WPL) The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has retained most of its core. They have also completed the acquisition of Tara Norris from UP Warriorz for ₹10 lakh. Now, they will have the chance to fill six spots at the auction, all reserved for Indian players. Mumbai Indians squad ahead of WPL 2027 auction Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur Wicketkeepers: Rahila Firdous All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt ✈️, Hayley Matthews ✈️, Amelia Kerr ✈️, Nicola Carey ✈️, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail ✈️, Tara Norris ✈️, Vaishnavi Sharma Ahead of the auction, Mumbai have released six players: G Kamalini, Saika Ishaque, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, and Milly Illingworth. Mumbai Indians initially had seven vacant spots, but Norris' arrival has left them with six to fill. The trade also completed their overseas quota.

WPL 2027 auction buying power of the franchises. (HT Digital)

SWOT: Strong international core, but Indian batting remains a concern The overseas contingent of the Mumbai Indians is their biggest strength. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews and Shabnim Ismail have delivered consistently for them. They have retained all four for the next season alongside Nicola Carey, with Tara Norris now joining them. In batting, Harmanpreet Kaur and Sciver-Brunt's presence in the middle order makes the line-up look formidable. Skipper Kaur was their highest run-scorer last season and has looked even better with the bat in recent times. Sciver-Brunt has been that ever-consistent presence in their line-up. With Kerr not having the best of times with the bat in WPL 2026, they were somewhat overdependent on Kaur and Sciver-Brunt. Hayley Matthews' injury and illness made their opening combination a weak point. Ultimately, they settled for Sajana and Matthews, but the results were not convincing. Hence, one of their primary targets could be an Indian top-order batter. The bowling department looks more settled. While Kerr was inconsistent with the bat, she picked up 14 wickets last season and was a major weapon for them in the middle overs. Shabnim Ismail's pace and experience remain a formidable threat to the other teams. Now, Norris's arrival will only add flexibility and dynamism. With Vaishnavi Sharma and Sanskriti Gupta, they also have adequate cover in the Indian spin department; however, they might look to add more experience here. One of the biggest surprise moves was MI's decision to release G Kamalini. Her departure has left them with only one wicketkeeper in Rahila Firdous. So, it looks like they will be looking to bolster their Indian batting depth while searching for another keeper and domestic bowling cover. With ₹15 lakh available per spot on average, they cannot afford an extravagant strategy at the auction.

MI squad depth analyser ahead of WPL 2027 auction. (HT Digital)

Priority one: An Indian opener Gongadi Trisha could be a great option for Mumbai. She will enter the auction at a base price of ₹10 lakh. Trisha displayed her batting prowess in the 2025 Under-19 Women's World Cup, scoring 309 runs at an average of 77.25 and a strike rate of 147.14. While those numbers show that she can be explosive at the top, Trisha has also demonstrated her ability to anchor an innings in the domestic arena. Besides, she can contribute with the ball, which can offer MI further flexibility in team selection. Trisha will be on the radars of several franchises, so if she becomes too expensive, Mumbai can go for Vrinda Dinesh. She will also be available at a base price of ₹10 lakh. In the 2025-26 Senior Women's T20 Trophy, Dinesh scored at a strike rate of 142.98, showing that she too could give MI the firepower they are looking for at the top. Priority two: An Indian wicketkeeper-batter Kamalini's release has created an important vacancy in the MI squad. They now have only Firdous as their wicketkeeper, who played just three matches last season. The addition of another wicketkeeper-batter will not only give them depth but might also allow them greater tactical freedom while selecting an XI. Shivani Singh, at a ₹10 lakh base price, could be a great option for the two-time champions. In the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, Singh scored 250 runs in seven innings. Although she has limited WPL experience, her domestic displays suggest she can provide batting depth to MI, along with wicketkeeping. They can go up to ₹15-20 lakh for Singh, but if her price soars beyond that, MI can consider Latika Inamdar of Vidarbha. She could be an economical alternative at a ₹10 lakh base price, while Bhavika Ahire could also be an option in the same price bracket. Also Read: WPL 2027 auction: RCB's squad strengths, gaps and potential targets ahead of title defence The four supporting purchases As the Mumbai Indians will be looking to bolster their Indian batting depth, Humairaa Kaazi could be a good option for them. She has played for them previously and is known for playing dynamic knocks in the T20 format. They can go up to ₹15 lakh for her. Shabnam Shakil could provide valuable Indian pace cover. She demonstrated her abilities by dismissing Alyssa Healy, Chamari Athapaththu and Shweta Sehrawat in her spell of 3/11 against UP Warriorz in the 2024 season. A budget of around ₹15 lakh can be allocated to acquire her services. Mumbai will be looking for experience in their Indian spin department. Parunika Sisodia, at a ₹10 lakh base price, could be a good option. She will add depth alongside Vaishnavi Sharma, and her previous experience with the team could prove useful. An out-of-the-box pick could be Ira Jadhav. She made headlines for scoring 346 off 157 balls against Meghalaya in the Under-19 Women's One-Day Trophy. Yes, it was age-group cricket, but at a ₹10 lakh base price, she looks like a promising prospect.

Priority Primary Target Base Price Bidding Ceiling Alternatives Indian opener Gongadi Trisha INR 10 lakh INR 25 lakh Vrinda Dinesh Wicketkeeping-batter Shivani Singh INR 10 lakh INR 20 lakh Latika Inamdar, Bhavika Ahire Batting depth Humairaa Kaazi INR 10 lakh INR 15 lakh Gautami Naik Indian pace cover Shabnam Shakil INR 10 lakh INR 15 lakh Eddla Srujana Spin cover Parunkia Sisodia INR 10 lakh INR 15 lakh Sonam Yadav Young batting prospect Ira Jadhav INR 10 lakh INR 15 lakh Saanika Chalke