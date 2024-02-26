UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, Live Cricket Score WPL 2024: UPW, DC aim to bounce back from opening defeats

Live

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 Live Score: Follow here live score and latest updates of UPW vs DC Women's Premier League match, in Bengaluru.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 Live Score and Latest Updates

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score and Latest Updates: UP Warriorz face Delhi Capitals in Match 4 of the ongoing WPL 2024 season, in Bengaluru on Monday. Both sides have lost their season openers, and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways. DC faced Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2024 opener, and crashed to a four-wicket defeat. Initially, Meg Lanning and Co. posted 171/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of a knock of 75 runs off 53 balls by Alice Capsey. Chasing 172, MI managed to reach 173/6 in a last-ball six thriller. Capsey and Arundhati Reddy took two wickets each for Delhi....Read More

Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy's UPW lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their campaign opener, losing by two runs. Chasing 158, UPW were restricted to 155/7 in 20 overs, despite decent knocks from Grace Harris (38) and Shweta Sehrawat (31). Initially, half-centuries from Richa Ghosh (62) and Sabbhineni Meghana (53) saw RCB post 157/6 in 20 overs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad took two wickets for UPW.