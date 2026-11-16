Usman Khawaja kept David Warner in the dark over Sandpapergate revelations

Retired Australia batter Usman Khawaja has said that former teammate David Warner was unaware of his account of the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal on the South Africa tour until two months before the release of his autobiography, 'Sabr'.

Usman Khawaja with David Warner (ICC/Getty)

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Speaking on the 'They Used To Be...' podcast, released on Monday but recorded before Pat Cummins' press conference on Friday, Khawaja revealed that he had promised Warner six years ago that he would tell the full story of the Sandpapergate incident. He knew his former opening partner had been carrying the burden of the scandal for years.

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"I promised him for ages because he's had to carry with this for eight years," Khawaja said.

Warner was questioned by Cricket Australia as part of its investigation into the incident during the 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa. Along with then skipper Steve Smith, and batter Cameron Bancroft, Warner was sanctioned, with the trio identified as the only players aware of the plan to use sandpaper for ball-tampering.

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{{^usCountry}} Khawaja's book challenges that account, claiming that other players were also aware of the ball-tampering plan and that Australia had attempted to tamper with the ball during the previous Test in Port Elizabeth as well. Khawaja was part of the squad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khawaja's book challenges that account, claiming that other players were also aware of the ball-tampering plan and that Australia had attempted to tamper with the ball during the previous Test in Port Elizabeth as well. Khawaja was part of the squad. {{/usCountry}}

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Between 2020 and 2026, Khawaja and Warner barely discussed the matter. Khawaja said he kept Warner unaware of what he had written in his book, fearing that details could leak into the Australian dressing room.

"I didn't tell David what was in my book till two months ago. I just waited and waited. One because I didn't want it to get leaked … there's no secrets in cricket," he said.

Another reason Khawaja wanted to delay the revelations was that Australia were preparing for a tour of South Africa, their first since the 2018 series. However, with two months left for the book's release, he informed Warner.

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"There was a period of time from like 2020, I sent a text message, to 2026 [where] we didn't even discuss it. We barely discussed it. And I made a promise to him in 2020 and I stuck to it," he said.

"I texted him two months ago and he had no idea I was writing it, he was so shocked. From then on, that's when we talked, and we kept talking."

Khawaja's revelations in the book, an entire chapter is devoted to Sandpapergate, have reopened the debate around the Cape Town scandal. Warner backed Khawaja’s account, as did Chadd Sayers, the pacer who was part of the Australian dressing room in 2018. However, others, including Peter Handscomb, have distanced themselves from the claims. Mitchell Starc and Cummins, the key fast bowlers on that tour, have described Khawaja's assertions as "100% wrong".

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Khawaja has also acknowledged that speaking publicly about the episode could have personal consequences, although he said he was prepared for the reaction.

"I am also not playing the victim here, because I knew what I was getting into. I knew what was coming. I just didn't realise it would be so personal," he said.