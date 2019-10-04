e-paper
Vaibhav Gehlot elected Rajasthan Cricket Association President

Vaibhav Gehlot scored a resounding 25-6 victory over Ram Prakash Choudhary to bag the top post.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:57 IST
PTI
PTI
Press Trust of India
Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was on Friday elected president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) as his panel swept all six posts in a tension-ridden election of the state body. Vaibhav scored a resounding 25-6 victory over Ram Prakash Choudhary to bag the top post. He enjoyed support from C P Joshi and Vaibhav rewarded the outgoing RCA president by making him the chief patron of the association.

After losing Lok Sabha election from Jodhpur, Vaibhav was later nominated as treasurer of Rajsamand District Association, paving his entry into the RCA.

Amin Pathan was elected vice president while Mahendra Sharma became the new secretary. KK Neemawat and Mahendra Nahar were elected as joint secretaries. Brajkishore Upadhyaya was elected as an executive member.

The challenge of the Lalit Modi faction, led by another senior congress leader Rameshwar Dudi, lost the sting after three district associations -- Nagaur, Sri Ganganagar and Alwar -- were disqualified by the election officer RR Rashmi.

They were suspended by RCA and the nominations filed by their officials were rejected amidst a lot of chaos and angry exchanges between the two warring factions. National selector Gagan Khoda did not turn up for voting.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 16:57 IST

