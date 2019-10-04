e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

India vs South Africa: Ravindra Jadeja beats stalwarts of Indian cricket to Test milestone

Ravindra Jadeja achieved the milestone with the wicket of South Africa opener Dean Elgar on the third day of first Test in Visakhapatnam.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian bowler Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing South Africa's Dean Elgar.
Indian bowler Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing South Africa's Dean Elgar.(AP)
         

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the second quickest Indian bowler to take 200 scalps in Test cricket. The 30-year-old achieved the milestone with the wicket of South Africa opener Dean Elgar on the third day of first Test in Visakhapatnam. Elgar played a slog-sweep into the hands of Cheteshwar Pujara, who put in a perfect dive to provide India a big breakthrough in the final session of the day.

Also Read: Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record

Jadeja, playing his 44th Test, takes the second spot in the list of quickest to 200 wickets behind Ravichandran Ashwin. The off-spinner achieved the feat in his 37th Test. Following Ashwin and Jadeja on the list are Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble and Bhagwath Chandrasekhar who reached the milestone of 200 wickets in 46, 47 and 48 Tests, respectively. Jadeja also became quickest left-arm bowler to scalp 200 wickets in the longest format.

Hindustantimes

His scalp of Elgar meant South Africa lost their sixth wicket at 342. The left-handed duo of Elgar and Quinton de Kock put up 164 runs for the sixth wicket to pull South Africa, who were 178/5, out of trouble.

Also Read: ‘More to it than just performances’: Gavaskar hits out at treatment of Ashwin

India were expected to dominate the proceedings on day 3 of the game but the visitors have negated India’s spin attack well. Starting the day at 20/3, the visitors did lose the wicket of Temba Bavuma in the first session but Elgar and skipper Faf du Plessis batted for next 40 overs, adding 115 runs for the fifth wicket. Ashwin got Plessis caught by Pujara on 55.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 16:41 IST

tags
top news
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Oct 04, 2019 13:19 IST
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
Oct 04, 2019 17:54 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Oct 04, 2019 14:14 IST
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
Oct 04, 2019 11:01 IST
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Oct 04, 2019 17:48 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collection day 2Bigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateShah Rukh KhanSwachh BharatBSNL Data OfferSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressHina KhanHappy Soha Ali Khan BirthdayNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket