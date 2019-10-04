India vs South Africa: Ravindra Jadeja beats stalwarts of Indian cricket to Test milestone

cricket

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:46 IST

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the second quickest Indian bowler to take 200 scalps in Test cricket. The 30-year-old achieved the milestone with the wicket of South Africa opener Dean Elgar on the third day of first Test in Visakhapatnam. Elgar played a slog-sweep into the hands of Cheteshwar Pujara, who put in a perfect dive to provide India a big breakthrough in the final session of the day.

Also Read: Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record

Jadeja, playing his 44th Test, takes the second spot in the list of quickest to 200 wickets behind Ravichandran Ashwin. The off-spinner achieved the feat in his 37th Test. Following Ashwin and Jadeja on the list are Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble and Bhagwath Chandrasekhar who reached the milestone of 200 wickets in 46, 47 and 48 Tests, respectively. Jadeja also became quickest left-arm bowler to scalp 200 wickets in the longest format.

His scalp of Elgar meant South Africa lost their sixth wicket at 342. The left-handed duo of Elgar and Quinton de Kock put up 164 runs for the sixth wicket to pull South Africa, who were 178/5, out of trouble.

Also Read: ‘More to it than just performances’: Gavaskar hits out at treatment of Ashwin

India were expected to dominate the proceedings on day 3 of the game but the visitors have negated India’s spin attack well. Starting the day at 20/3, the visitors did lose the wicket of Temba Bavuma in the first session but Elgar and skipper Faf du Plessis batted for next 40 overs, adding 115 runs for the fifth wicket. Ashwin got Plessis caught by Pujara on 55.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 16:41 IST