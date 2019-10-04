e-paper
India vs South Africa: Ravindra Jadeja beats Mitchell Johnson and Wasim Akram to register massive Test record

Ind vs Sa: Ravindra Jadeja removed centurion Dean Elgar in the final session of Day 3 of first Test against South Africa to complete 200 wickets in the longest format.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja.
File image of India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja.(AP)
         

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja added a new feather into his already illustrious cap during the third day of first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Jadeja removed centurion Dean Elgar in the final session of the day to complete 200 wickets in the longest format. In the process, Jadeja became the fastest left-arm bowler to achieve this milestone and he surpassed the likes of Rangana Herath, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc and Wasim Akram in this illustrious list

Also Read: ‘More to it than performances’ - Gavaskar hits out at treatment of Ashwin

Jadeja completed his 200 Test wickets in just 44 matches while Herath did so in 47, Johnson 49, Starc 50 and Akram 51. Jadeja bettered the six-year-old record by a big margin of three Tests.

Hindustantimes

Also Read: Kohli’s masterplan helps Ishant in getting a wicket - WATCH VIDEO

Jadeja has also become the 10th Indian bowler to record 200 Test wickets and second fastest to this feat. Although he surpassed the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble and BS Chandrashehar but couldn’t break Ravichandran Ashwin’s record, who achieved the milestone in just 37 Tests.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 16:07 IST

