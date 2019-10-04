e-paper
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli’s masterplan helps Ishant Sharma in dismissing Temba Bavuma - WATCH

Virat Kohli was at his absolute best in reading the situation and helped his bowling unit in getting the wicket of the dangerous Temba Bavuma.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli celebrates with Ishant Sharma.
Virat Kohli celebrates with Ishant Sharma.(BCCI/Twitter)
         

Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world. But on Friday, he displayed why he is also one of the most successful captains in world cricket at the moment. On Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam, Kohli was at his absolute best in reading the situation and helped his bowling unit in getting the wicket of the dangerous Temba Bavuma.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3: LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES

The fast bowler Ishant Sharma was in the attack and had bowled four deliveries off his over to Bavuma outside off stump, which hardly bothered the batsman. On the next ball, he angled one from outside off stump, which kept low and came in to nip the Proteas batsman on the back pads.

 

The umpire immediately gave the decision in India’s favour and Bavuma did not review, deciding to walk back for 18. The replays later showed that Kohli, just before the delivery, was advising Ishant to bowl a delivery getting in from outside off stump.

Also read: SA fielders’ fail to locate ball stuck in boundary board

“Virat Kohli was just having a word with Ishant Sharma just before the ball. (It seems like he is telling him to) just get the ball to come back in from outside the off stump,” the commentator was heard on the screen.

Unfortunately, that remained India’s only successful moment in the first session on Day 3. South Africa were 153 for four, in reply to India’s massive first innings total of 502/7 declared, at lunch. Opener Dean Elgar was unbeaten on 76 and skipper Faf du Plessis was batting on 48 at the break. The Proteas are still trailing India by 349 runs.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 11:52 IST

