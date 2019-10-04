India vs South Africa Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Ashwin, Jadeja key for India

India vs South Africa live score, 1st Test Day 3: India’s opening batsman Mayank Agarwal converted his maiden test hundred into a double century as they declared for 502 for seven before the hosts’ spinners made early inroads into the South African batting order on Thursday. After Rohit Sharma’s potentially career-defining 176 in his first innings as a test opener, it was Agarwal’s turn to dominate the bowlers as the 28-year-old made 215 before the hosts declared on day two of the first test at Visakhapatnam.

India’s spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja then got in on the act by dismissing South Africa opener Aiden Markram, number three Theunis de Bruyn and nightwatchman Dane Piedt to leave the touring side reeling at 39 for three at stumps.

09:10 hrs IST Rohit Sharma joins Rahul Dravid in illustrious list It was an innings to behold for Rohit Sharma as he dominated proceedings in his new role as a Test opener. After slamming a century on the first day, he was at his destructive best on the second day as well as he attacked the South African bowlers in the first session. He raced away to 176 when he was stumped by Quinton de Kock off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj. In the process, he equalled former India captain and batting great Rahul Dravid's record of most number of consecutive fifty-plus scores in Tests at home.





09:00 hrs IST Too much spin dulls pacy Proteas in Vizag Sometime during the post-lunch session on Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa, a tweet from Dale Steyn summed up the visitor's plight. "Gotta think outside the box here," the pace bowling great wrote on his account. Steyn's desperation was justified as Rohit Sharma had by then scored his maiden Test ton as opener, while at the other end Mayank Agarwal was steadily progressing towards reaching the three-figure mark himself. The South African bowling threat had clearly been negated.





08:50 hrs IST Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal achieve historic first Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma became the first opening pair in the world to score centuries against South Africa. This also became the highest opening partnership in all India-South Africa Tests surpassing 236 between Gary Kirsten and Andrew Hudson in Kolkata in 1996/97. Mayank and Rohit achieved the feat in 73rd over when India 259 for no loss.





08:40 hrs IST Mayank Agarwal's mantra for Test success "Long distance running has helped me. When I was training before the season (2017-18 domestic season), my coach and I made sure we bat five-six hours. We would make sure that we would have two and half hour session, take a little break and then bat again. So it is just preparing in that manner, preparing that for long hours has helped me combined with long distance running," said Agarwal after day two.





08:30 hrs IST Rohit and Agarwal were too good, says Maharaj South African spinners did not bowl badly and it was just sheer brilliance of Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal that has taken the game away from the visitors, lead Proteas tweaker Keshav Maharaj said here on Thursday. Left-arm spinner Maharaj (3/189 in 55 overs) bowled his heart out but did not get the support from the other end in Dane Piedt (107/1 in 19 overs) or debutant Senuran Muthusamy (63/1 in 15 lovers), who did take the prized wicket of Virat Kohli. "I wouldn't say they bowled poorly. I personally judge if someone comes down the wicket and hits you, it's not a bad ball. If you are getting hit from the crease, if you are getting cut, then it's a different story," said Maharaj, after day two of the first Test.





08:20 hrs IST Mayank Agarwal packs and moves two tons Had Prithvi Shaw not landed awkwardly on his left ankle during that warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI, Mayank Agarwal's wait to make his Test debut would have been even longer. Shaw's injury induced what even becoming the only Indian to score 2000-plus runs in one domestic season couldn't – a Test debut. Three months shy of his 28th birthday, Agarwal finally got to play for his country, in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, and he marked the occasion with 76 runs in the first innings and there has been no looking back since. Still, despite having notched three fifties in his short career, the wait for a three-figure score was starting to grow, which Agarwal ended in some style in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.




