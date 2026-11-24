Vaibhav Sooryavanshi admitted that he felt some pressure while batting against UAE, despite taking the bowlers to the cleaners in Doha with a knock that rewrote the List A record books. The 15-year-old smashed the fastest century and double century in the format, dealing in sixes as the UAE bowlers struggled to stop the carnage he produced while defending a 250-run target. India chased it down in just 14.2 overs, with Sooryavanshi remaining unbeaten on 204, which was embellished with 28 sixes.
Despite his fearless approach against the UAE, Sooryavanshi said he does feel pressure when batting but usually settles down after facing a few deliveries.
"You do feel a little pressure. It's normal, it's human nature to feel a bit nervous. But after two or four balls, I settle down and get back to normal," he said in the post-match presentation.
Deep Dive
Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi feel pressure while batting against the UAE?
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After a couple of underwhelming outings in the last two matches, Sooryavanshi said he was happy to find his rhythm against UAE and wants to carry the same form into the remaining matches of the tournament, with India aiming to reach the final.
"It feels good. I've got my flow back in the game, so I'll try to carry this forward into the remaining matches of the tournament. Hopefully, we win the semi final and reach the final, and I can continue playing with the same flow and in my own way," he added.
Also Read - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks record for fastest double hundred in List A cricket{{/usCountry}}
Also Read - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks record for fastest double hundred in List A cricket{{/usCountry}}
The swashbuckling opener initially planned to spend time at the crease but changed his approach after realising the pitch offered little help to the bowlers.
"In the last two matches, I got set but couldn't convert those starts. So the plan was to go out there and take my time initially. But after facing a ball or two, I felt the bowlers weren't getting much help from the surface, so I backed my strengths," he added.
Also Read - 204 runs, 28 sixes, 384.91 strike rate: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking madness
“Played on my terms”
The 15-year-old brought up his half-century in 16 balls, raced to 103 off 28 deliveries and then reached 151 in just 40 balls before completing an unbeaten double century off 52 deliveries.
Despite the rapid scoring, he asserted that his focus was on batting deep and taking control of the game. He added that once he found his rhythm early, he was able to play on his own terms.
"It was the same mindset of trying to bat deep. If the game wasn't in my control initially, I would look to take my time. But thankfully, I was able to take control early on, and then I played the game on my terms," he said.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.