Vaibhav Sooryavanshi admitted that he felt some pressure while batting against UAE, despite taking the bowlers to the cleaners in Doha with a knock that rewrote the List A record books. The 15-year-old smashed the fastest century and double century in the format, dealing in sixes as the UAE bowlers struggled to stop the carnage he produced while defending a 250-run target. India chased it down in just 14.2 overs, with Sooryavanshi remaining unbeaten on 204, which was embellished with 28 sixes.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opens up after record-breaking 204 against UAE (X/@BCCI) more less

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Despite his fearless approach against the UAE, Sooryavanshi said he does feel pressure when batting but usually settles down after facing a few deliveries.

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"You do feel a little pressure. It's normal, it's human nature to feel a bit nervous. But after two or four balls, I settle down and get back to normal," he said in the post-match presentation.

Deep Dive Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi feel pressure while batting against the UAE? Yes. Sooryavanshi said he felt some pressure and nervousness, but usually settled after facing two or four balls. How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi change his batting plan against the UAE? He initially planned to take his time, but after a few deliveries he felt the pitch was offering little help to the bowlers. He then backed his strengths and played on his own terms. What records did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set with his 204 against the UAE? He scored 204 off 53 balls, including 28 sixes. He reached his century in 28 balls and his double century in 52, setting List A records for both milestones.

After a couple of underwhelming outings in the last two matches, Sooryavanshi said he was happy to find his rhythm against UAE and wants to carry the same form into the remaining matches of the tournament, with India aiming to reach the final.

"It feels good. I've got my flow back in the game, so I'll try to carry this forward into the remaining matches of the tournament. Hopefully, we win the semi final and reach the final, and I can continue playing with the same flow and in my own way," he added.

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The swashbuckling opener initially planned to spend time at the crease but changed his approach after realising the pitch offered little help to the bowlers.

"In the last two matches, I got set but couldn't convert those starts. So the plan was to go out there and take my time initially. But after facing a ball or two, I felt the bowlers weren't getting much help from the surface, so I backed my strengths," he added.

Also Read - 204 runs, 28 sixes, 384.91 strike rate: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking madness

“Played on my terms”

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The 15-year-old brought up his half-century in 16 balls, raced to 103 off 28 deliveries and then reached 151 in just 40 balls before completing an unbeaten double century off 52 deliveries.

Despite the rapid scoring, he asserted that his focus was on batting deep and taking control of the game. He added that once he found his rhythm early, he was able to play on his own terms.

"It was the same mindset of trying to bat deep. If the game wasn't in my control initially, I would look to take my time. But thankfully, I was able to take control early on, and then I played the game on my terms," he said.