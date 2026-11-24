Six months ago, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi told Kevin Pietersen that he wanted to score a double hundred in T20 cricket, a target he has had in sight since his breakthrough IPL season earlier this year. At 15, the Bihar batter will have plenty of opportunities to chase Chris Gayle's record. But on Tuesday, he offered a glimpse of his potential to achieve that feat, smashing a double hundred in just 52 balls during India A's group-stage clash against the UAE in the ongoing ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.It was the fastest double century in List A cricket history.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a 53-ball double century on Tuesday more less

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Sooryavanshi unleashed absolute carnage with his 53-ball 204 in Doha, turning India A's chase of 250 into a highlight reel as the Men in Blue wrapped up the contest in just 14.2 overs.

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This was a must-win game for India A, having lost to Pakistan Saheens in their previous game. And the Sooryavanshi mayhem in Doha ensured India's spot in the semifinals, alongside Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A and Pakistan A.

ALSO READ: 204 runs, 28 sixes, 384.90 strike rate: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking madness

The 15-year-old, who made his India debut earlier this summer following a breakthrough IPL 2026 season, smashed 28 sixes and seven fours to set the record for the fastest double hundred in List-A cricket, reaching the milestone in just 52 balls. This was 51 balls quicker than the previous record of 103 deliveries, held by Chad Bowes for Canterbury against Otago in Christchurch in 2024.

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{{^usCountry}} His boundaries alone accounted for 196 of his 204 runs, with the remaining eight coming off the other 18 deliveries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His boundaries alone accounted for 196 of his 204 runs, with the remaining eight coming off the other 18 deliveries. {{/usCountry}}

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His tally of 28 sixes was also the most by a batter in a single innings in professional cricket, bettering Tanmay Agarwal's 26 sixes for Hyderabad against Arunachal Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy match in 2024.

Earlier in the innings, the 15-year-old had also broken the record for the fastest century in List-A cricket, getting to the milestone in just 28 balls. He bettered Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had scored a 29-ball hundred for South Australia against Tasmania in Adelaide in 2023.

It was also Sooryavanshi's fastest century in professional cricket across formats, surpassing his 32-ball effort for India A against the UAE in a T20 match in Doha last year.

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The most astonishing detail laid in the fact that Sooryavanshi's 53-ball knock came in India's chase that comprised of just 86 balls. In fact, his 28-ball hundred came during the seventh over of chase, when India A's score stood at 122 for two, and he then brough up his 150 on the final ball of the powerplay, when the team score was 183 for two.

Sooryavanshi, however, could not finish the chase for India. He was dismissed in the 13th over chasing what could have been a match-winning six as he miscued the floated delivery from spinner Basil Hameed towards long-off, where Aryansh Sharma took a comfortable catch. Rinku Singh sealed the chase with a maximum.

Earlier in the match, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, who played first-class cricket in India as recently as last year, anchored the UAE to 249 for eight against India A with an emotional 130 off 144 balls. With four wickets, Arshad (4/43 in 10 overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India A.

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