Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates fear in Rajasthan Royals camp; bowlers ‘afraid they will die’: ‘He is like a baby Hulk’

Even at 14 years old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sits amongst the most powerful hitters that Indian cricket and the IPL have to offer. His 35-ball century in last season’s tournament was only the start, as he has continued to plunder massive runs and huge innings at various levels in the year that has followed. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is looking for a monster first full season in the IPL. (REUTERS)

The teenage sensation made his India A debut late in 2025, participating in the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup tournament under the captaincy of Jitesh Sharma. That was an opportunity for Sooryavanshi to rub shoulders with a set of players who are on the outskirts of the Indian team, and also indicates the promise he shows – but significantly, gave Sooryavanshi access to a senior dressing room early in his career.

Jitesh Sharma spoke on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast and reflected on what makes Sooryavanshi such a talent, having formed a relationship with him with India A, and also from time Sooryavanshi spent in Rajasthan Royals’ academy near Jitesh’s hometown of Nagpur.

“Today he told me, bhaiya if you say something about me then watch out,” joked Jitesh, who helped RCB to the IPL title in 2025. “Very cute boy. He used to come to Talegaon for practice, where RR’s academy is. That’s where I got to know him, then we went to play in Qatar, where I was captain, so that’s where we made our bond.”

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All in Vaibhav's wrists When asked where Sooryavanshi’s incredible power comes from – the southpaw batter is a six-hitter through and through – Jitesh credited his wrists.

“It’s all natural power, he’s very strong. His wrists are bigger than my wrists – I gave him my watch to wear and it was tight for him,” said the wicketkeeper, before expanding on what that kind of power can make happen.

“Chhota Hulk hai woh (he’s baby Hulk),” added Jitesh, referencing the Marvel Comics character. In Sooryavanshi’s IPL century, he hammered 11 sixes, and he has made a habit of scoring his runs via the long bomb – with the kind of strength that sends jolts of fear even through adult bowlers.

“He swings his bat so hard that the bowler is afraid that if he hits it straight, he might die. RR’s nets bowlers, I know them, they say that they don’t pitch the ball up because he can hit it straight back. So they bowl short balls to have him hit it away from them,” explained Jitesh.

‘He’s created that fear' Sooryavanshi will now be a sure-shot starter at the top of the order for the Royals, stepping into the big boots of Sanju Samson following the trade. He will have the support of a young batting order led by Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Riyan Parag, both of whom know what the pressure at a young age entails – although admittedly not at 14 years old, which is a challenge of Sooryavanshi’s own to fight his way through.

“He’s created that fear. He’s like Nicholas Pooran, lefty-lefty, very hard hitter. You have the fear that he can hit you,” said Jitesh, comparing the young batter to the powerful West Indian hitter, who has a six-hitting reputation himself. “And Nicholas also listens to Hindi songs,” joked Jitesh.

Sooryavanshi turns fifteen years old the day before IPL 2026 is set to begin, and the expectation will be high in his sophomore season. Teams will have plans for what he brings to the table – slower, shorter balls, wider lines, and an idea of what that power can do to even experienced international bowlers. How the young man from Bihar responds to the variety that will come his way will define what kind of mark he can leave on the tournament in 2026.