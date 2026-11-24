Boy wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashed mayhem in Doha on Tuesday, putting on a six-hitting show as India A chased down the UAE's target of 250 in just 14.2 overs in a must-win Group B match of the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 204 against UAE in Asia Cup Rising Stars more less

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The 15-year-old slammed the fastest List A century, taking just 28 balls to reach the milestone. He needed only 12 more deliveries to bring up his 150 before racing to the fastest double hundred in one-day cricket, reaching the landmark in just 52 balls. His mind-boggling 204 off 53 balls included 28 sixes, the most by a batter in a single innings in the format.

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Having been dismissed cheaply in the opening two matches, Sooryavanshi made short work of the target. Whether it was spin or pace, he stood his ground and clobbered the ball out of the park.

Deep Dive What records did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set with his 204 against UAE? He scored the fastest List A century, reaching 100 in 28 balls, and the fastest double century, off 52 balls. His 28 sixes were also the most hit in a single innings in professional cricket. How did India A chase UAE's 250-run target? Sooryavanshi made 204 off 53 balls, helping India A reach the target in 14.2 overs. He was dismissed with five runs needed, and Rinku Singh sealed the win with a six. What was Sooryavanshi's approach during his record-breaking innings? Sooryavanshi said his mindset was to bat deep and watch the ball properly. After taking control early, he played the game on his terms.

The UAE managed to dismiss Abhishek Sharma (12) early, before Zahid Ali reduced India A to two down inside the powerplay, with Prabhsimran Singh falling for just three. Yet, India A had raced to 108 in the first six overs. Sooryavanshi, who faced 25 of the 36 deliveries bowled during that phase, scored 89 runs before bringing up his century in the first three balls of the seventh over, with a six followed by two consecutive fours.

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{{^usCountry}} He was not done. Sooryavanshi showed no intention of slowing down, smashing six sixes and two fours to bring up his 150 on the final ball of the powerplay. Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking blitz {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was not done. Sooryavanshi showed no intention of slowing down, smashing six sixes and two fours to bring up his 150 on the final ball of the powerplay. Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking blitz {{/usCountry}}

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The boy from Bihar stitched together a blistering 137-run third-wicket stand with Rinku Singh. The senior batter contributed just 19 runs off 15 balls, seemingly content to keep getting Sooryavanshi back on strike whenever possible.

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Sooryavanshi, however, could not finish the chase himself, falling when India A needed just five runs to win. Rinku eventually sealed the victory with a six as Tilak Varma's side booked its place in the semi-finals.