Vaishnavi Sharma first Indian to take hat-trick in U19 Women's T20 WC, defending champions pull off second-fastest chase

India's left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma became the second bowler to take a hat-trick in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday. The youngster had a memorable debut in the ongoing tournament as she returned with figures of 5-5 in her quota of four overs against Malaysia in the Group A match at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Vaishnavi Sharma took a hat-trick to bundle out Malaysia for 31 in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup. (ICC - X )

Vaishnavi Sharma achieved the feat in the 14th over of Malaysia's innings. She dismissed Nur Ain Binti Roslan, Nur Isma Dania and Siti Nazwah to achieve the remarkable milestone.

The first-ever hat-trick in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup belongs to South Africa's Madison Landsman. She had achieved the feat during the 2023 edition when she returned with figures of 4-12 against Scotland.

Earlier, Vaishnavi Sharma also dismissed Nur Dania Syuhada and Nuriman Hidayah to help the defending champions bundle out Malaysia for just 31 inside 15 overs.

Apart from Vaishnavi Sharma, Aayushi Shukla also returned with three wickets. Malaysia's scorecard would have looked even more embarrassing had India not bowled 10 wides.

India chase 32 inside 3 overs

India's opening batters, Gongadi Trisha and G Kamalini, did not waste any time chasing the total down as they got the job done inside three overs. Trisha and Kamalini remained unbeaten on 27 and 4, respectively.

The entire match lasted less than 18 overs. India also recorded the second-fastest chase in the history of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

With this win, India moved to the top of their group with four points, the same as Sri Lanka. India have an astounding net run rate of 9.1 while Sri Lanka's net run rate is 5.5.

After the match, Vaishnavi Sharma said, "This was a dream debut to get a hat-trick and five-wicket haul. My journey has had its ups and downs."

"I look up to Radha Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. I had visualised how to get wickets here last night," she added.

India will next face Sri Lanka on Thursday, January 23. The side will hope to make it three out of three.