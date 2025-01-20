Nigeria send New Zealand tumbling in colossal upset in Women's U19 T20 World Cup, defend 63 to pull off maiden win

Nigeria may have already pulled off the greatest cricketing upset of the year as they beat New Zealand in a group match between the two sides in the Women's U19 World Cup on Monday. In a match that was reduced to 13 overs a side due to rain in Kuching, Malaysia, Nigeria defended a target of 66 and beat New Zealand, whose senior side won the T20 World Cup in October, by two runs. Nigeria are making their debut in the tournament this year and this was their first completed game, with the previous match being washed out. (ICC)

Contributions from captain Piety Lucky and Lilian Udeh helped Nigeria get to a score of 65/6 batting first. As many six players bowled for New Zealand and five of them got a wicket each. New Zealand then lost Kate Irwin first ball to a run out. Her partner Emma McLeod fell to pacer Usen Peace in the third over. Despite the target not being too steep, New Zealand never looked settled and kept losing wickets throughout their innings.

Nigeria hold their nerve in the last two overs

Even then, they needed just 17 to win off the last two overs and Tash Wakelin hitting a four off the last ball brought that deficit down to nine needed off the last over. Captain Piety did the start turn again for her side though. She bowled the last over and conceded four runs off the first four balls, all but confirming the win.

The fifth was a dot and then Wakelin was run out trying to run three off the last. Anika Todd and Wakelin were the main run scorers for New Zealand, scoring 19 and 18 respectively but it was not enough.

