Vaishnavi Sharma scripts history with four wickets in four balls, finishes with six-wicket haul in Women's T20 Trophy

Star Indian spinner Vaishnavi Sharma delivered a sensational spell on Friday, November 6, for Madhya Pradesh against Andhra Pradesh in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy. She took 6 wickets, including 4 wickets in consecutive deliveries.

Vaishnavi Sharma claimed 4 wickets in 4 balls (BCCI)

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Introduced into the attack in the 5th over, Sharma immediately disrupted the Andhra innings. The left-arm spinner picked up two wickets for just 16 runs across her first three overs.

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Returning to bowl the penultimate over of the innings, she was hit for 6 runs in the first two deliveries. However, she orchestrated a stunning turnaround by claiming a hat-trick, followed by the fourth wicket on the final ball of the over.

Vaishnavi Sharma has thus become only the second Indian woman to claim four wickets in four consecutive balls in a T20 match. Humaira Kazi achieved this feat for Mumbai against Saurashtra in 2022.

Sharma finished with figures of 6/22 in her spell, and this helped Madhya Pradesh restrict Andhra Pradesh to 129/8 in their 20 overs.

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{{^usCountry}} Chasing a target of 130, Madhya Pradesh cruised to victory on the back of a dominant 99-run opening stand between Aayushi Shukla and Anushka Sharma. After Shukla was dismissed by Devika Kandregula, Anushka was joined by Nuzhat Parween, as the duo added an unbeaten 34 runs to guide their team past the target. Anushka Sharma stole the show with an 81-run knock.ALSO READ: Anshul Kamboj repays the faith, reaps rewards after working on strength and conditioning Continuing stellar run of form {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chasing a target of 130, Madhya Pradesh cruised to victory on the back of a dominant 99-run opening stand between Aayushi Shukla and Anushka Sharma. After Shukla was dismissed by Devika Kandregula, Anushka was joined by Nuzhat Parween, as the duo added an unbeaten 34 runs to guide their team past the target. Anushka Sharma stole the show with an 81-run knock.ALSO READ: Anshul Kamboj repays the faith, reaps rewards after working on strength and conditioning Continuing stellar run of form {{/usCountry}}

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Vaishnavi Sharma’s stellar spell in the domestic T20 match is an extension of her masterclass is an extension of her recent dominance on the international stage.

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She recently claimed nine wickets in two games during India’s ODI series, highlighted by a brilliant 5/39 in the third ODI.

Playing for India A, she took eight wickets across three ODIs and returned outstanding figures of 6/52 and 3/58 in their one-off unofficial Test.

Since making her international debut last December, she has taken five wickets in T20Is while maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.26.