VIDEO: 'Maybe my eyes are deceiving me': Ashwin's review after being clean bowled sparks laughter riot on Twitter -WATCH

Senior India off-spinner had a rather comical moment on Saturday as he attempted to review his dismissal despite being clean bowled on the second day of the second Test match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai. He was lightning quick to signal a review before turning back to see that his bails had been dislodged. When a such hilarious moment happens on a cricket field, the world of Twitter is bound to take notice.

The moment arrived in the 72nd over of the hosts' first innings at the Wankhede Stadium when Ajaz Patel bowled an absolute beauty to beat Ashwin's front-foot defense. The ball pitched around middle stump before beating Ashwin's bat and clipping the off-stump. Ashwin was left baffled initially, thinking he was given caught behind.

WATCH| R ASHWIN REVIEWS DISMISSAL DESPITE BEING BOWLED

As it turns out, Ashwin's audacious review wasn't the only happening event in the Maharashtra capital as Ajaz Patel ran through India's batting line-up all by himself to become only the third bowler in the history of the game to pick up all 10 wickets in a Test innings. He ended with figures of 10/119 in 47.5 overs.

The action and drama didn't quite end there as India then wreaked havoc with the ball, after posting 325, to skittle the Black Caps out for a paltry 62, which is the lowest total against India in Tests.

Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers, bagging 4/8 in just 8 overs. Mohammed Siraj, earlier in the innings, ran through the Kiwis top-order by picking up three early wickets. Axar Patel clinched two, while Jayant Yadav helped himself to 1.

Interestingly, only Tom Latham (10) and Kyle Jamieson (17) could get into double figures in the first innings.

Despite having an option to enforce the follow-on, India skipper Virat Kohli decided against it.

