VIDEO: Rahul Dravid rolls his arms in nets; bowls off-spin ahead of 1st India-New Zealand Test

Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid rolled over his arms in the nets ahead of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur. The newly-appointed coach will take part in his first Test since taking over the role, with Ajinkya Rahane being the stand-in captain of the side in the absence of Virat Kohli.

India will make a return to the longest format of the game for the first time since September earlier this year, when India toured England for a five-Test series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to its official Twitter to share Dravid's bowling during the net session.

Earlier, Dravid was seen supervising the practice along with Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Skipper Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteswar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna were among those attending the training session.

On Tuesday, opening batter KL Rahul was ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Test series. He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month. Suryakumar Yadav was named as his replacement.

Rahane confirmed earlier today that Shreyas Iyer will be making his Test debut in Kanpur.