VIDEO: Virat Kohli's special message in Punjabi for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

India Test skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday shared a special message for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, heaping praise on the Premier League giants for another remarkable season. Kohli's love for football is no secret, and he took to social media to share a clip in Manchester City jersey.

The 33-year-old batter lauded City's last season's performance where they had clinched their third title in four years under Guardiola. Under the Spaniard, the Sky Blues have won three Premier League titles and eight major trophies so far. In the ongoing PL season, the English club is at the first spot, having won 14 out of 18 matches.

"Hi, Pep, I hope you are well. Last season was smashing and you are still going strong. Loving the games and energy. Cheers, this one's for you," said Kohli before his special message for Guardiola.

Kohli then had a few words for Guardiola in Punjabi. "Pep, bohot vadiya chal reha hai kam. Tu kam khicheya hai Man city ch, rukna nahi hun, theek hai. Es vaari vi title laike jaana hai (Pep, the game is going really well. You have done wonders for Man City, don't stop now, alright. We have to take this title home again)," Kohli said.

Kohli on Saturday had his first practice session with the team as the Indian unit started their preparations for the three-Test series against South Africa, starting December 26. Kohli was also seen receiving batting tips from head coach Rahul Dravid.

Earlier this week, Kohli had cleared the air on the ODI captaincy controversy. He also quashed the rumours of him not being available for the South Africa ODIs and a possible rift with new limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma.

"They are absolutely not credible. I am available for ODIs and I was always keen to play. As I said, these questions need to be asked to people who are writing lies," Kohli had said in the much-talked pre-departure press conference.

"I am available for selection and was available for selection. You should not be asking these questions. You should be asking these to people who are writing these and their sources. As far as I am concerned, I am always available for selection".

Dismissing rumours of his rift with Rohit, Kohli had said, "Between Rohit and I, there is no problem at all. Honestly, over the last 2, 2 and half years, I have been clarifying this."