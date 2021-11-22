VIDEO: ‘We haven’t decided it but looks like Patels are winning everything': Axar, Harshal engage in fun banter post win

Team India cricketers Axar Patel and Harshal Patel are all smiles after playing a major role in their side's 3-0 clean sweep over New Zealand in the T20I series. And a part of rejoicing a successful series involved the “Patels” indulging in fun banter in a video uploaded by BCCI after the third game in Kolkata on Sunday.

The cricketing body, on its Twitter handle, posted an amusing video interaction between Axar and Harshal at the Eden Gardens. It was only befitting to have two of them as Harshal bagged the ‘Game changer’ award, while Axar was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ with his stunning spell with the ball.

WATCH| AXAR, HARSHAL ENGAGE IN FUN BANTER

At the beginning of the video, Harshal asked Axar to share his views on his match-winning performance.

“It feels great to start your over with a wicket. It gives you a different level of confidence. The ball was stopping (off the pitch) and it was spinning, so I was having a lot of fun. That's why I believe I got three wickets in the Powerplay,” said Axar Patel.

He then jokingly quipped: "It looks like Patels are winning everything."

It was then Axar's turn to ask Harshal Patel the questions. He began by asking him about winning the ‘Player of the Match’ on his debut.

“It was an exceptional feeling. I mean, I didn't expect the debut match to go this well because all my debuts before today have never been this good. But I executed my skills well and the result was also in our favor and we ended up winning the game. I don't know, we haven't decided it but it seems like the Man of the Match will stay between us Patels!" explained Harshal.

When asked what has changed in the last two years, Harshal commented:

"The change for me has mainly been in the mindset. I had all these skills before as well. The mindset change in the last two years has got me the results. And whatever I did in the IPL, I had decided to carry the same mindset in this series. Those things are working for me and I am very happy about it."

India beat New Zealand by 73 runs in the final T20I. While Harshal Patel played a handy cameo of 18 (off 11 balls) and picked up two wickets, Axar ran through the Kiwis top order and finished with figures of 3/9 in 3 overs.