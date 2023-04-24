Vinesh Phogat, senior SAI official and a wrestling contest

For a sit-in that had started 30 hours earlier, it hit a furious high as dusk descended on Monday and the prying media cameras and microphones had retreated at Jantar Mantar. The second day of the protest by the country's elite wrestlers saw no change in their stance. The only shift was on the pavement — the wrestlers had moved across the road to sit under a giant neem tree to escape the harsh sun.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Deputy Director Shiv Sharma with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Satyawart Kadian during the wrestlers' protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI Photo)

If anything, the wrestlers' resolve to fight the federation, its president and the union sports ministry only seemed to have strengthened, as evidenced by an hour-long takedown of the ministry’s emissary by two-time world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat.

Shiv Sharma, deputy director general of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), landed from Kolkata in the evening and headed straight to Jantar Mantar, in a bid to defuse the situation. Sharma though was in for a rude reality check as Phogat tore into each argument put forward by him.

His discussion with Phogat began with Sharma trying to defend the delay in the sports ministry making its oversight committee findings public. “The ministry has tried to be very accommodating. The report was delayed because Babita Phogat was belatedly added to the panel at the wrestlers' insistence,” Sharma began.

“Please don't try to defend the indefensible and please don’t try to pin the blame on us,” Phogat retorted. “The committee's mandate was to conduct a free and fair probe. You tell me, has it happened?” Babita, a former wrestler and Vinesh Phogat’s cousin, is a BJP member.

“There has been radio silence from the so-called probe committee. Even though it is headed by an ex-athlete (boxing icon MC Mary Kom), there has been no effort to hear us out. Young complainants were intimidated. The report is not being made public. We come to know through media leaks that the report finds no evidence of our complaints. Do you support such a sham?” she asked.

The silence was broken after an eternity and Sharma faced another piercing query. “Just answer yes or no: Do you feel our complaints merit an FIR?” Phogat roared.

Facing perhaps the toughest crisis of his 16-year SAI career, Sharma tried to skirt the issue.

“Yes or no?” Phogat was in no mood to let him off, until Sharma responded in the affirmative.

“But why are you blaming the sports ministry for the delay in FIR? The sports minister has no control over Delhi Police,” he said.

Phogat smirked, conveying a sense of incredulity and the breakdown in trust between them and the ministry.

“Sure, the sports minister has no power over the police, but he does have enough clout to mess up our case,” the Commonwealth Games champion said.

Next up was a request that the wrestlers end the sit-in and get to the negotiating table. “You are sitting here among flies and mosquitoes. Please protest in a guest house if you must and we can talk,” he said.

Phogat responded: “Please give us what we need. Flies and mosquitoes do not matter when our respect and lives are at stake. Please understand that you can’t fool us anymore. We were trapped by false assurances three months back and called off the sit-in, but not anymore. We will fight to the finish.”

Phogat alleged that conducting the senior national ranking series competition in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh last week was another indication that WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was given a free hand again to run the sport.

“Why did the government, SAI and ministry stay silent when the ranking series was held in Singh’s stronghold? Why didn't anyone speak up when the so-called defunct WFI announced its election date?” she asked.

“Look, that wrestling series is not recognised by the government and the WFI operations will now be taken over by a new committee,” Sharma said.

Phogat shot back: “Sir, to put it succinctly, the ministry, SAI, federation and Singh are hand-in-glove. That is why we have lost trust in the system. This is also a fight for every young girl who dreams of a career in sport.”

The wrestlers have petitioned the Supreme Court demanding that the Delhi Police register an FIR on the complaints against Singh. On Friday, seven complainants, including a minor, went to the Connaught Place police station to lodge the complaint seeking an FIR, but were allegedly turned back.

After being told that the FIR could only be registered on Monday, the wrestlers decided to go on an indefinite protest, vowing “not to be fooled by the system” again.

