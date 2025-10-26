Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma the next targets of BBL after Ravi Ashwin; CA CEO drops a big hint

The Sydney Cricket Ground has just witnessed what felt like the last Aussie lap of two modern giants of cricket. At the iconic venue on Saturday, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli soaked up a euphoric send-off, batting like the year was 2013 and reminding the Aussies why they are still the best in the business. For many in the stands, this looked and felt like their final international in Australia, and the ovation matches the moment. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action during their mammoth stand in Sydney.(AFP)

What followed, almost inevitably, was a bigger question: if this was a farewell to international cricket on these shores, could it be the prelude to something new - the BBL? This is where Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg stepped in, and his words to cricket.com.au matter the most.

Before Rohit and Kohli turned a dead rubber into a viewing masterclass, Greenberg was asked whether the BBL could realistically land players of their stature, especially after the Sydney Thunder’s Ashwin coup. His answer was, “I think in the short to medium term, it is realistic. We are to keep the dialogue open.”

He cast Ravichandran Ashwin’s deal as a proof-of-concept: “Ravi Ashwin coming is a really important moment for the BBL and it will highlight the strength of bringing Indian players in the league.” Then Greenberg mentioned a key point, “Some of that will depend on whether we take private capital into the BBL, which is an open conversation for us at the moment.”

This gives the indication that if BBL can tap private investment, they can bridge the economics required to court once-in-a-generation Indian players. For now, it looks like a roadmap and not a promise, but it moves the conversation from a fantasy towards a framework.

Will Ro-Ko play BBL?

Ravi Ashwin’s signing with the Sydney Thunder was described by Australian media as one of the biggest BBL signings ever. But it happened only after Ashwin retired from international cricket and exited the IPL. However, for CA, it will give them the data around key metrics that could be the core of the pitches to future Indian megastars.

Rohit and Kohli will not be able to play in the BBL as long as they are active in the IPL, even after retirement from the international arena. The Ashwin pathway is the most plausible route for now. Greenberg’s stance keeps the door ajar, Ashwin gives the case study, and private capital could supply the cheque book. The rest is timing, legacy, and personal choice.