Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's son Akaay not in viral picture from Perth as India batter's sister breaks silence

Despite some reports of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s youngest son having been spotted in pictures in Perth, for a first look for fans at young Akaay since his birth this summer. However, Kohli’s sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra took to her Instagram account to clarify that this was not the case, with Akaay remaining protected from paparazzi and prying eyes as Virat and Anushka had committed to doing upon announcing his birth. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in a social media post earlier this year.(Instagram)

Although there was some wonder regarding whether fans had been provided with first images of Virat and Anushka’s second child, Bhawna clarified on an Instagram story post: “Have been seeing Virat and Anushka’s friend’s daughter being mistaken for Akaay on social media. The child in the picture is not our Akaay. Thank you."

Virat and Anushka welcomed the new addition to their family in February this year, with this being their second child after daughter Vamika following their marriage in 2018. However, the duo was extremely private during Anushka’s pregnancy, with the birth of their son being the first announcement of their second child.

Following his birth, Virat and Anushka shared a message with their fans on social media, announcing the name of their son at the same time as well. In the message, the pair wrote ““With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay, Vamika’s little brother into this world!”

In the same happy message, the couple also looked out for the safety and privacy of their family, mentioning that they sought a degree of respect around the young children at the time. “We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat & Anushka,” concluded the statement.

Anushka Sharma’s post for Kohli on his birthday included the former Indian captain holding his two children, but the Bollywood actress had taken care to censor the faces of the children by placing heart emojis over them.

Kohli celebrates 30th Test century with Anushka

Anushka was in attendance at the Optus Stadium in Perth, where Virat Kohli batted excellently to register his 30th Test century, helping India seal a massive 295 lead to take a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli celebrated by blowing a kiss to his wife using his bat, an iconic celebration for Kohli when Anushka is in the crowd.