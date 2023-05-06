Virat Kohli breaches unchartered territory in IPL history, becomes 1st batter to magnificent record during DC vs RCB tie

During RCB's ongoing IPL 2023 match vs DC, Virat Kohli became the first batter to script a historic record in the tournament's history. The former RCB captain became the first batter to slam 7000 runs in IPL, reaching the milestone on getting to 12 runs in New Delhi. Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in New Delhi.(AP)

Kohli has also been in good form this season, and ahead of this match he was sixth in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race with 375 runs in 10 matches, at an average of 45.50 and 137.87 strike rate. Also ahead of this match, he was already the highest run-scorer in IPL history, with 6988 runs in 233 games. Also in his IPL career, Kohli has registered five centuries and 49 fifties. In 2021, he became the first batter to reach 6000 runs in IPL history, and in 2019, he became the second after Suresh Raina to smash 5000 runs in the tournament.

What makes Kohli so dominant in IPL is the distance between him and second-placed Shikhar Dhawan in the all-time run chart. The PBKS skipper has registered 6536 runs in 213 matches, followed by DC captain David Warner (6189) in third position. Meanwhile, MI captain Rohit Sharma is fourth with 6063 runs.

Last year, Kohli had his most disappointing IPL season, managing only 341 runs in 16 matches, at an average of 22.73. But he soon found his form in the Asia Cup and also ended as the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup last year.

Despite Kohli's good form, RCB have been highly erratic this year, and are fifth in the standings with 10 points in nine matches, packed with five wins and four defeats. As captain, Kohli was the highest run-scorer in IPL 2016 with 973 runs, but RCB lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

