Watch: Virat Kohli can't keep calm after Umesh Yadav equals his batting record during India vs Australia 3rd Test

cricket
Updated on Mar 01, 2023 04:13 PM IST

Umesh Yadav's pinch-hitting effort helped India get into three figures as they were bowled out for 109 runs on Day 1 of the third Test.

Kohli was all smiles as Umesh hit his second six of the day.
ByHT Sports Desk

Day 1 of the third Test between India and Australia was one to forget for the host batters. Virat Kohli's 22 off 52 balls was their highest score as they crumbled to 109 all out within the first two sessions of the day. With batters falling periodically without troubling the scorers too much, it was Umesh Yadav's pinch-hitting effort that helped India post a three-digit score.

Umesh hit two sixes and a four as he scored 17 runs in 13 balls. Both his sixes came within the space of three balls. Umesh first slog swept Nathan Lyon over deep midwicket off the last ball of the 30th over. He then brought out the slog sweep again off Todd Murphy off the second ball of the 31st over and this time the ball sailed over deep-backward square leg. With that second six, Umesh incredibly equalled a record held by none other than Kohli himself.

That was the 24th six that Umesh hit in his career, which is also the number of maximums that Kohli has hit in Test cricket. While Kohli is on 24 sixes in 181 innings, Umesh has got there in just 64. Umesh then hit a four off the last ball of that over but he could make just one more run to his tally, becoming Mark Kuhnemann's fifth wicket of the day.

Kuhnemann, who made his debut in the second Test of the series, took five wickets while veteran Nathan Lyon took three as Australia got India all out for 109. While it looked like the visitors could go through a similar collapse when they lost opener Travis Head to Ravindra Jadeja in the second over of their innings itself, Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja then ensured that they remained dominant on the day with a 96-run partnership. Australia were within one run of levelling the scores when Labuschagne fell for 31 runs to Jadeja. Eventually, Jadeja got Khawaja's wicket as well after the Australian opener scored 60.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

