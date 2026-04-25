Virat Kohli chatted with Gujarat Titans coach after RCB's win, expressed ‘disappointment’: ‘I said, it’s for somebody…'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talisman Virat Kohli might have played a match-winning knock against the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, yet the seasoned pro wasn't fully satisfied with his performance. The fixture saw the 37-year-old playing a knock of 81 runs to help RCB chase down the target of 206 with five wickets in hand and seven balls to spare. He was also involved in a 115-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal for the third wicket, and this partnership set up the chase for the defending champions.

Virat Kohli scored 81 runs against Gujarat Titans on Friday. (PTI)

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At one stage, it seemed as if Kohli would complete his century without breaking a sweat. However, it wasn't to be, as he lost his wicket to Jason Holder in trying to force the pace. Kohli eventually scored 81 runs off 44 balls, including eight fours and four sixes.

After the conclusion of the match, Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Vijay Dahiya revealed that Kohli was disappointed with himself as he felt that he could have converted his knock into a hundred and got his 9th IPL century overall.

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{{^usCountry}} "I think it's amazing. If you look at his energy. One thing is about skill, one thing is about game sense. But his awareness, his energy and his willingness. After the game, I was just having a chat with him, and he was disappointed. He was saying that I could have converted this into a 100. I said, 'It's for somebody who doesn't know how to do it. You have been doing it day in and day out'. He made the surface look really easy. It wasn't an easy wicket," Dahiya told reporters at the post-match press conference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I think it's amazing. If you look at his energy. One thing is about skill, one thing is about game sense. But his awareness, his energy and his willingness. After the game, I was just having a chat with him, and he was disappointed. He was saying that I could have converted this into a 100. I said, 'It's for somebody who doesn't know how to do it. You have been doing it day in and day out'. He made the surface look really easy. It wasn't an easy wicket," Dahiya told reporters at the post-match press conference. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "When you are playing and when you are commanding the situation, you make the bowler bowl where you want him to bowl. And that's the kind of innings Virat has played. Put pressure on the bowlers. And world-class bowlers. That's what Virat Kohli is all about. It's his mindset that sets him apart from many people. He's one of the best runners so far; he's pushing the youngsters on his side," he added. RCB move to the second spot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When you are playing and when you are commanding the situation, you make the bowler bowl where you want him to bowl. And that's the kind of innings Virat has played. Put pressure on the bowlers. And world-class bowlers. That's what Virat Kohli is all about. It's his mindset that sets him apart from many people. He's one of the best runners so far; he's pushing the youngsters on his side," he added. RCB move to the second spot {{/usCountry}}

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With the win over the Gujarat Titans, RCB moved to the second spot in the points table, only behind the Punjab Kings. The fixture saw the RCB captain winning the toss and opting to bowl.

Gujarat then posted 205/3 in 20 overs, owing to a century by Sai Sudharsan. However, the side failed to capitalise on the 128-run opening stand between Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, scoring only 205 runs. RCB then chased the total down owing to half-centuries by Kohli and Padikkal.

RCB will next face the Delhi Capitals on Monday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

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