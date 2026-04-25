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Virat Kohli chatted with Gujarat Titans coach after RCB's win, expressed ‘disappointment’: ‘I said, it’s for somebody…'

Virat Kohli was adjudged as Player of the Match for his game-changing knock against the Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru. 

Updated on: Apr 25, 2026 09:04 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talisman Virat Kohli might have played a match-winning knock against the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, yet the seasoned pro wasn't fully satisfied with his performance. The fixture saw the 37-year-old playing a knock of 81 runs to help RCB chase down the target of 206 with five wickets in hand and seven balls to spare. He was also involved in a 115-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal for the third wicket, and this partnership set up the chase for the defending champions.

Virat Kohli scored 81 runs against Gujarat Titans on Friday. (PTI)

At one stage, it seemed as if Kohli would complete his century without breaking a sweat. However, it wasn't to be, as he lost his wicket to Jason Holder in trying to force the pace. Kohli eventually scored 81 runs off 44 balls, including eight fours and four sixes.

After the conclusion of the match, Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Vijay Dahiya revealed that Kohli was disappointed with himself as he felt that he could have converted his knock into a hundred and got his 9th IPL century overall.

Also Read: Virat Kohli stays humble but doesn’t forget to pass cheeky remark after RCB thrash Gujarat Titans

With the win over the Gujarat Titans, RCB moved to the second spot in the points table, only behind the Punjab Kings. The fixture saw the RCB captain winning the toss and opting to bowl.

Gujarat then posted 205/3 in 20 overs, owing to a century by Sai Sudharsan. However, the side failed to capitalise on the 128-run opening stand between Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, scoring only 205 runs. RCB then chased the total down owing to half-centuries by Kohli and Padikkal.

RCB will next face the Delhi Capitals on Monday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

 
indian premier league rcb virat kohli
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Virat Kohli chatted with Gujarat Titans coach after RCB's win, expressed ‘disappointment’: ‘I said, it’s for somebody…'
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