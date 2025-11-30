Virat Kohli clarifies he’s not coming out of Test retirement: ‘That’s how it’s going to be’

To no one's surprise, Virat Kohli was adjudged as Player of the Match for his 135-run knock in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. The 37-year-old set the base for India to post 349 runs on the board, and this proved to be enough as the hosts went on to register a 17-run win. As Kohli set the stage on fire in the opening ODI, the rumour mills worked overtime regarding the BCCI asking the former India captain to rethink his Test retirement. Virat Kohli was adjudged as Player of the Match for his knock of 135 in the Ranchi ODI. (PTI)

The rumours set social media ablaze as fans of Kohli couldn't keep calm, urging their favourite cricketer to return to the format he had championed for so long. However, it can now be safely said that the most successful Indian Test captain would not be coming out of retirement, putting all rumours to rest.

Kohli shocked one and all when he announced his retirement from Tests earlier this year, putting an end to his career of 123 Tests. He fell just a few runs short of surpassing the 10,000-run mark, and he bid adieu to the format after scoring 29 centuries. The recent Test series loss against South Africa at home once again sparked concerns over Kohli's retirement and whether he still had much to offer to the Test team.

At the post-match presentation after the first ODI against the Proteas, broadcaster Harsha Bhogle put forward the question of Kohli playing just one format and whether the status quo would remain. It was then that the right-hander confirmed in the affirmative.

Here's how the conversation went:

Harsha Bhogle: You're now only playing one form of the game. Oh, by the way, is that how it's always going to be? I thought I'd slip that in.

Virat Kohli: Yes, that's how it's always going to be. I'm just playing one form of the game.

Virat and Rohit turn back the clock

After being asked to bat first, India were boosted by the start provided by two stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Kohli, as the duo put on 136 runs for the second wicket. The two legends turned back the clock, and they matched each other shot for shot.

Quite contrary to his style, Kohli took the onus on himself to make the most of the powerplay as he kept dancing down the track to hit the speedsters for maximums. Rohit also brought up his half-century, but he ended up losing his wicket against the run of play for 57.

However, Kohli ensured that he stayed at the crease, and eventually, he brought up yet another ODI century to help India post 349 runs on the board.

Speaking about his knock and his preparation, Kohli said, “I've never been a big believer of a lot of preparation, if that makes sense. All my cricket has been mental. As long as I feel mentally I can play the game, I work physically very hard every day of my life.”

“It's got nothing to do with cricket anymore. It's the way I live. So as long as my fitness levels are up and my mental enjoyment and sharpness is there, when you can visualise the game and you see yourself running as hard, reacting fast on the ball, then you know it's fine,” he added.