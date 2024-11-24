Virat Kohli's death stare, hurls a mouthful at Washington Sundar over disappointing dismissal in Perth Test vs Australia

Former India captain Virat Kohli was visibly frustrated, and hurled a mouthful after Washington Sundar succumbed on Day 3 of the first Test against Australia for a score of 29 off 94. India's Virat Kohli (R) and Washington Sundar on day three of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at Optus Stadium in Perth(AFP)

After Australia scripted a quick comeback in the second session with dismissals of Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel, following a historic 201-run opening stand between centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, Sundar and Kohli looked to rebuild. The duo stitched an 89-run stand, with Kohli doing most of the scoring, until the partnership was broken by Nathan Lyon in the 126th over of India's second innings at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Sundar went for a wild slog against the dipping delivery from Lyon, as he failed to make contact, and the delivery hit the top of the middle. The batter remained seated on one knee in absolute disappointment, but Kohli seemed to have been left furious as he was seen hurling a few words at Sundar.

What happened in India vs Australia 1st Test so far?

Jasprit Bumrah's record five-wicket haul in his second appearance as India's Test captain helped the visitors fold Australia for just 104 runs and gain a slender lead of 46 runs. Jaiswal, who smashed 161, and Rahul, who scored 77, forged a record 201-run stand, the highest by an Indian opening pair in Australia, as the team took their lead past 500 runs. It is the highest opening partnership by an Indian pair in Australia, as they surpassed the previous mark of 191, set by Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth at the SCG in 1986.

Kohli too made a sizeable contribution to the total with his stunning century in Perth, his second at the Optus Stadium in as many appearances. In his maiden show at Perth's new stadium, he had scored 123 against Australia in 2018.It was Kohli's 80th international century, 30th in the format and first since his knock of 121 against West Indies at the Port of Spain in July 2023.

India also declared their innings at 487 for six, handing Australia a massive target of 534.