'Sir do hi haath hain': Virat Kohli forced to turn down Kanpur hotel staff's handshake, compensates with two words

Virat Kohli's welcome in Kanpur was on expected lines: a rousing reception and a huge gathering of people. Kohli, along with Rishabh Pant, coach Gautam Gambhir reached the city that'll host the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh starting Friday, and no sooner than he entered the hotel lobby that Kohli got mobbed by a sea of people. A tilak was applied on Kohli's forehead and he was greeted with presents, bouquets and a 'rudraksh'. Basically, Kohli was treated how gods are worshipped in India. Virat Kohli in the Kanpur hotel where Team India is putting up(Screengrab)

Being the gem of a person that he is, Kohli never refuses fan requests – be it selfie or autographs – but on his occasion, the Indian batting superstar was forced to turn down a handshake, all because the entire welcome got a bit too overwhelming. Hence, when a hotel authority (presumably) reached out to Kohli for a handshake, the former India captain, carrying a bag in one hand and bouquet in another, was forced to turn down his request. "Sir, 2 hi haath hain (I got only two hands)," he said, but did make up for it with a pleasant 'thank you'.

Watch the clip below:

Virat Kohli's Test record in Kanpur

Kohli, who registered a couple of low scores – 6 and 17 – in the first Test at Chennai, will be hoping to get a big knock under his belt. He has played just one Test at Kanpur's Green Park stadium, in 2021 against New Zealand, scoring 27 runs across two innings. The Chennai Test marked Kohli's first Test appearance in over eight months since India's tour of South Africa, where he played a scintillating knock of 76 in the losing Centurion Test

Kohli missed the five-match series against England at home in February-March owing to personal reasons, which was later revealed to be the birth of his second child Akaay. Kohli returned in time to play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024 and blasted over 740 runs in the season. Thereafter, he had a quiet T20 World Cup but saved his best for the last, playing a match-winning innings of 76 against in the final as India beat South Africa by 7 runs to claim their second title.

With a busy season ahead, Kohli, as always, will be key in India's road to the World Test Championship final.