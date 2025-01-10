Virat Kohli identified as ‘Mr Fix-it’ by ex-India teammate, KL Rahul named as suspect in ‘no smoke without fire’ claim

The recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy saw plenty of controversies take place within the Indian camp. From R Ashwin’s immediate retirement after the third Test to Rohit Sharma opting out of the final fixture, the visitors crumbled to a 3-1 defeat in a disappointing showing. India's Virat Kohli (R) and KL Rahul in action.(AFP)

The biggest bombshell was a controversial Indian Express report ahead of the Sydney Test, which claimed that a senior player was trying to portray himself as an interim skipper. The report came at a time when the spotlight was on Rohit and his captaincy. Labelling himself as ‘Mr Fix-it’, the player, who wasn’t named in the report, was slammed by former cricketer Robin Uthappa on social media. Posting a story on Instagram, the 2007 World T20 winner lashed out at the unidentified cricketer, for trying to enforce his own personal agenda.

The former KKR cricketer decided to break his silence on his Instagram rant, and shared his perspective on the issue. Speaking to Lallantop, Uthappa said, “I am the kind of person, if something is going on, I directly mention it. In the team, I know people individually. But when a tour is going on, a tournament is going on, I don’t talk to any of them because every player has his own routine and mindset. At that point, it doesn’t feel right to enter into their space. So I don’t talk to anyone during a tournament, nor do I message anyone, even if they play good or bad. If they are playing bad, then I do drop a message to motivate them. If they have done well, made some records, then I congratulate them. But besides that I don’t interact. But in this, I don’t know who is Mr Fix-it. But if he has come out…”

Repeatedly denying that he knew who was ‘Mr Fix-it’, Uthappa also stated that the player should be ashamed for his actions. “People say it is speculation. For me, in the Indian team, there is no smoke without fire,” he said.

‘Could be KL Rahul, Virat Kohli’

When asked to identify the player, he simply replied, “It is senior players.”

On being further pressurised, he revealed, “It could be KL Rahul, Virat Kohli. We think Rahul is not senior, he has been in the side for the last eight-nine years.”

“In that sense, it is speculative. But there is another side to this also. But for me what do I care about, the Indian team being perceived right. Especially during the course of an important series. This is the most important series and during that, even if that happens, keep it inside, why take it outside. Families have differences at any point in time,” he further added.

Rohit opted out of the Sydney Test and Jasprit Bumrah once again took over as standby skipper. The MI opener is under immense pressure, and managed only 3, 6, 10, 3 and nine in his five innings in Australia.