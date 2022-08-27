'I kind of surprised myself': Virat Kohli recalls epic 183-run knock in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2012 match

Virat Kohli's ODI form until 2019 was so prolific that even though he has been largely a shadow of himself in the three years since, his average remains a 57.68 and his century and career-run tally remains far ahead of any of his contemporaries. All of it started in the early part of the previous decade and among the memorable knocks that cemented Kohli as one of India's most important batters came in a clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup in 2012.

A 23-year-old Kohli had walked in when India had lost their opener Gautam Gambhir off the second ball of their innings for no runs while chasing a target of 330. What followed was an epic knock that ended only in the 48th over of the match. Kohli scored 183 off just 148 balls that day and it remains his highest ever ODI total.

ALSO READ | Big surprise in Wasim Jaffer's India XI for Asia Cup match vs Pakistan

“The Asia Cup always has been memorable. The 183 definitely stands out because that was kind of a revelation for me. At 23, I could play at that level. Big game, Sunday, Pakistan in a big chase. I kind of surprised myself. From there my belief grew more and more,” said Kohli in a video that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted on its website on Saturday ahead of India's much anticipated clash against Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup.

“The other game that was special to me and I remember is again against Pakistan. In Bangladesh, I got 49 odd on a very tricky pitch. These are kind of the games that always stay in your memory,” he said. India had dismissed Pakistan for just 83 runs in the 2016 Asia Cup, which was the last time before 2022 that the tournament was played in the T20 format. The pitch in Mirpur was a treacherous one and India struggled against Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Sami despite the target being so low. Kohli scored 49 off 51 balls to steer them home.

“Against Pakistan, you can't really ignore what's created on the outside. But as a player as I've said many times in the past, when you step on to the field, it's any other game for you. The environment on the outside can pull you in but that is for you to enjoy and get excited about till the time you get to the park and then it is business as usual,” said Kohli.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON