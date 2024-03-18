Virat Kohli's internet-breaking gesture fell flat as Smriti Mandhana 'didn't hear anything' during video call

Just as Richa Ghosh went for a lofted drive over extra cover to score the match-winning run for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2024 final on Sunday against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, captain Smiti Mandhana jumped from her seat in wild celebration while Renuka Thakur sprinted into the field, followed by the rest of the players. There was a jubilant celebration from the RCB players, with Richa and Ellyse Perry, the other batter on strike in the chase, being hugged by the teammates. Smriti Mandhana opened up on her video call conversation with Virat Kohli

Amid the post-match party on the field, there was a picture, and later a video that went viral on social media. Former India captain and skipper of the men's RCB team, Virat Kohli, made a video call to Mandhana moments after the match before the rest of the players joined in.

Kohli's gesture was hailed by RCB fans across social media. However, the act fell flat as Mandhana later revealed that details of the conversation saying that she could not hear a word owing to the loud cheer from the crowd at the venue.

She said: “I didn't hear anything he was saying because it was too loud, he was like just thumbs up and I just did thumbs up, I will be meeting him.”

The India vice-captain, however, recalled the “little pep talk” Kohli gave last year, during the inaugural WPL season, where RCB had managed just two wins in eight matches to finish fourth in the table.

"He looked happy there was a bright smile. I remember him coming last year and a little pep talk which really helped me personally as well as the whole team. He has been a part of this franchise and I think he has been there for the past 15 years so I could see that happiness on his face but because of the noise I couldn't hear him, maybe I will chat to him when we go to Bengaluru," she added.

Mandhana's comment in the post-match press conference revealed that the women's team will be present at the RCB Unbox event on March 19 in Bengaluru, where the Faf du Plessis-led men's team will kick off the IPL 2024 season against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on March 22.