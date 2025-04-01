Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli-Mohammed Siraj reunion makes fans emotional, ‘weird to see’ ex-RCBian in GT jersey: ‘Not mentally prepared’

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 01, 2025 07:48 PM IST

RCB posted the video of the reunion on their social media account. In it, Kohli hugged Siraj in training and had a chat with him, which made the fans emotional.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli reunited with Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj in the training session on Tuesday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Siraj, who shifted his base to Gujarat this season, returned to the venue where he became a force to reckon with in the Indian Premier League. The premier pacer spent seven years, from 2018 to 2024, at RCB, but the franchise made a bold call by not retaining him ahead of the 2025 mega auction. A big section of RCB fans were not impressed with the franchise decision as they witnessed Siraj's growth from a rookie pacer to one of the best in the business at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat Kohli met Mohammed Siraj at the training session in Bengaluru.(X/@RCBTweets)
Virat Kohli met Mohammed Siraj at the training session in Bengaluru.(X/@RCBTweets)

Siraj was bought by Gujarat Titans for a whopping INR 12.25 crore in the mega auction. He justified his price tag with a brilliant performance against Mumbai Indians in the last match.

The 31-year-old travelled with his Titans teammates to Bengaluru for the mega clash against RCB, where he met his former skipper Virat Kohli, who he has often called his superhero.

RCB posted the video of the reunion on their social media account. In it, Kohli hugged Siraj in training and had a chat with him, which made the fans emotional on X. The GT pacer also went on to meet other members of RCB and hugged them, showcasing no bitter feelings for his former franchise.

After playing one season for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2017, where he took 10 wickets in six matches, Siraj was purchased by RCB for 2.6 crore. He participated in 87 matches for them, securing 83 wickets at an average of 31. 45, with his best figures being 4/21.

'I don't feel like I am in a new team': Siraj

Recently, Siraj said that the first time he wore Gujarat Titans jersey, it was a very emotional moment for him as it's been seven years playing for RCB.

"The first time I wore this Gujarat Titans jersey, it was a very emotional moment for me, as it's been seven years playing for RCB, but now it's a new season, and I don't feel like I am in a new team. The atmosphere is very good here. For two years, I have performed really well here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The pitch on this ground helps the fast bowlers," Siraj said in a video posted by IPL.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with MI vs KKR Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with MI vs KKR Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Virat Kohli-Mohammed Siraj reunion makes fans emotional, ‘weird to see’ ex-RCBian in GT jersey: ‘Not mentally prepared’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On