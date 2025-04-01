Virat Kohli-Mohammed Siraj reunion makes fans emotional, ‘weird to see’ ex-RCBian in GT jersey: ‘Not mentally prepared’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli reunited with Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj in the training session on Tuesday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Siraj, who shifted his base to Gujarat this season, returned to the venue where he became a force to reckon with in the Indian Premier League. The premier pacer spent seven years, from 2018 to 2024, at RCB, but the franchise made a bold call by not retaining him ahead of the 2025 mega auction. A big section of RCB fans were not impressed with the franchise decision as they witnessed Siraj's growth from a rookie pacer to one of the best in the business at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli met Mohammed Siraj at the training session in Bengaluru.(X/@RCBTweets)

Siraj was bought by Gujarat Titans for a whopping INR 12.25 crore in the mega auction. He justified his price tag with a brilliant performance against Mumbai Indians in the last match.

The 31-year-old travelled with his Titans teammates to Bengaluru for the mega clash against RCB, where he met his former skipper Virat Kohli, who he has often called his superhero.

RCB posted the video of the reunion on their social media account. In it, Kohli hugged Siraj in training and had a chat with him, which made the fans emotional on X. The GT pacer also went on to meet other members of RCB and hugged them, showcasing no bitter feelings for his former franchise.

After playing one season for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2017, where he took 10 wickets in six matches, Siraj was purchased by RCB for ₹2.6 crore. He participated in 87 matches for them, securing 83 wickets at an average of 31. 45, with his best figures being 4/21.

'I don't feel like I am in a new team': Siraj

Recently, Siraj said that the first time he wore Gujarat Titans jersey, it was a very emotional moment for him as it's been seven years playing for RCB.

"The first time I wore this Gujarat Titans jersey, it was a very emotional moment for me, as it's been seven years playing for RCB, but now it's a new season, and I don't feel like I am in a new team. The atmosphere is very good here. For two years, I have performed really well here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The pitch on this ground helps the fast bowlers," Siraj said in a video posted by IPL.