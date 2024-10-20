Virat Kohli pumps up the crowd, asks Chinnaswamy to get behind Jasprit Bumrah as India chase miracle

In a bid to defend 107 and script a sensational win against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India are leaving no stone unturned and the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are trying their level best to get the upper hand. Virat Kohli, is also trying to cheer on the bowlers, and he is also ensuring that the crowd gets behind Team India. Kohli, staying true to his nature, has been pumped up since the start of play on Day 5. India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli after the dismissal of New Zealand's captain Tom Latham during the day five of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, India, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Tom Latham on the final ball of the first over. As soon as the on-field official raised his finger, Virat Kohli was seen celebrating in his trademark fiery fashion.

During the seventh over, which was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli was seen getting the crowd riled up, as he wanted the Chinnaswamy audience to get behind the Indian team.

Kohli's antics continued even in the eighth over, as Mohammed Siraj took the ball in his own hands.

Social media users are now going gaga over Virat Kohli's antics, saying the former India skipper is keeping "Test cricket alive."

"Unreal Influence man. The biggest crowd puller the world has ever seen Thank you Virat Kohli for keeping Test Cricket Alive," wrote one user. On the other hand, one more user wrote, "VIRAT KOHLI asking the crowd to cheer for bowlers more on Day 5. It's an absolute theatre experience in Chinnaswamy."

Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Tom Latham in the first over of the final innings

Jasprit Bumrah provided the best start possible to Team India on Day 5 of the ongoing Test as he dismissed New Zealand skipper Tom Latham on the final ball of the first over. As soon as Latham was dismissed, the Bengaluru crowd erupted in a loud cheer.

Bumrah's delivery came in sharp, and Latham, who had planted his front foot, ended up fending forward, and the ball beat his inside edge quite easily.

The ball ended up hitting him on his knee roll, and the umpire Michael Gough had no difficulty in raising his finger. Latham decided to go for a review, but the Hawkeye returned with three reds.

Coming back to the ongoing Test, it has been a riveting match ever since the first ball was bowled. India were bundled out for 46 in the first innings, and New Zealand then went on to post 402 in their innings, gaining a lead of 356 runs.

Team India came back strongly in their second innings as they posted 462, owing to a fabulous 150-run knock by Sarfaraz Khan. This was the 26-year-old's first international ton.

Rishabh Pant also played a knock of 99. The left-handed dasher missed out on his 7th Test ton. Interestingly, this was also his seventh time, of being dismissed in the nervous nineties.