Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Presser highlights: 'There was no pressure previously, nor there is now,' Kohli on WTC final
- Virat Kohli Press Conference highlights: India captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri address the media ahead of the WTC final and England series.
India tour of England pre-departure presser with Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. India captain Kohli and head coach Shastri did a press conference in Mumbai before Team India departs for England to first take part in the WTC final against New Zealand followed by the five-match series against the hosts.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 05:31 PM
No pressure, says Kohli
"Have no pressure on me. I just want to take Indian cricket forward. There was no pressure on me previously and nor there is any sort of pressure on me now," Kohli.
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 05:31 PM
Will NZ have an advantage in England?
"Conditions are as potent for New Zealand as they are for us. Conditions in Australia should've favoured them too. It's about how you look at things. If you want us to think that NZ will have an advantage before boarding the flight, then it's that otherwise we feel we are equal," said Kohli.
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 05:28 PM
Kohli doesn't mind long gap between WTC final and England Tests
"It's a great opportunity to reflect and relax. Just for the guys to roam around freely, considering that we will have a five-Test series coming. It will give us time to regroup and that is required before an important series like this," said Kohli when asked about the long gap between WTC final and England series.
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 05:24 PM
What's the difference between Kohli of 2014 and now?
"If in 2014, you would have told me that in 2021 I'm going to play the WTC final, I would have had a tough time believing that. I have stopped looking at series as ultimate tasks or goals. It's about leading the team in the right way," said Kohli.
"The Kohli of 2021 is slimmer and fitter and only has five and half thousand more runs," Shastri on changes in Indian captain.
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 05:22 PM
Two teams at the same time can be a way forward, says Shastri
"If you want to spread the T20 game across the globe then this could be a way forward. if you want cricket in Olympics, you need more teams, Shastri after being asked whether two Indian teams playing different formats is the way forward.
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 05:21 PM
Will NZ have an advantage? Kohli answers
"In the past we've landed three days prior to the schedule and had a great tour. It's not the first time we're touring England. It's all in the mind. We don't have any issues even with just four practice sessions ahead of the final. We all want to make the most of our opportunities."
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 05:19 PM
"Want to keep on winning,' says Kohli
'Don't think this is the final frontier or anything. We have worked hard to be reach here. For us, it's about keeping those standards hard. It's like football, if you win one Champions League, you don't stop, you just want to keep winning," said Virat Kohli.
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 05:17 PM
Shastri bats for best of three finals
"A best of three final will perhaps be a better thing going ahead. But one-off is a one-off. The guys have earned their rights. This wasn't built overnight. These guys have been No.1 for a long time," said Shastri.
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 05:16 PM
'WTC final will be biggest'
"It's the first you have a WTC final. When you look at the magnitude of the game, it's going to be the biggest. It's a format that Tests you. Teams have played each other around the world and earned the rights to play in the final," said India head coach Ravi Shastri.
"I agree. This holds a lot of value. All of us take a lot of pride in playing Test cricket. This is like an accumulation of hard work for all us. Just very happy to play in the finals," said Virat Kohli.
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 05:14 PM
Kohli and Shastri PC begins
The Indian captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri have joined in. The Press conference begins.
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 05:07 PM
Families allowed with Indian team
In case it's a 10-day quarantine, the Indians will be allowed to move around the city from June 13 while the WTC final against New Zealand will start on June 18.
looking at the length of the tour, players' families can also accompany them.
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 04:59 PM
What to expect in Kohli, Shastri press conference
This will be India's first assignment since the home series against England. One can expect a lot of questions about the mental health and preparation of the players after such a long gap since the IPL was postponed. There is a lot of anticipation about India's combination for the WTC final. Who will be the openers? Will India play two spinners? Will the lack of match practice hurt? Do New Zealand have an advantage because of the conditions? Expect Kohli and Shastri to provide a lot of hints in today's press conference.
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 04:51 PM
Quarantine rules in England
After 14-day quarantine in Mumbai, the Indian cricketers will start their marathon UK tour today. The BCCI is still carrying out negotiations regarding the duration of 10 days of soft quarantine (training allowed) for players after reaching the UK where they will be based for three and half months.
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 04:49 PM
India tour of England
The Indian team will play six Tests in England - the WTC final against New Zealand and then five Test matches against Joe Root's side. The Virat Kohli-led side will leave for England on June 2, after addressing the press.
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 04:46 PM
Kohli, Shastri Press Conference live updates
Indian captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri will do a press conference at 5 pm IST today before Team India departs for England later in the day.