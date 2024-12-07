Virat Kohli rubs salt on AUS' wounds, shushes home fans after Yashasvi Jaiswal's screamer ends Labuschagne's knock

Virat Kohli brought out his animated side on Day 2 of the pink-ball Test between India and Australia. Kohli was all pumped up while fielding as India tried hard to put pressure on the Aussie batters in the first session of the day. Premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah claimed a couple of early wickets to send Nathan McSweeney (39) and Steve Smith (2), but Marnus Labuschagne frustrated the visitors with his resilience. He joined hands with Travis Head, who took the aggressive route to put India under pressure. The duo shared a 65-run stand for the fourth wicket. Labuschagne understandably kept his head down and collected runs without courting risks en route to only his second half-century in his last 11 test innings. However, Head didn't shy away from taking on the Indian bowlers as his approach appeared to rub off on Labuschagne, who proceeded to smash seamer Harshit Rana for three fours in the space of four balls. Virat Kohli shushed the home fans after Marnus Labuschagne's wicket(X Image)

Nitish Kumar Reddy broke the crucial stand and pulled India back in the game. It was the third ball of the 55th over, and Labuschagne went ahead with the cut but failed to keep it down as Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed a stunning catch and gully to end his stay in the middle. Kohli, who is known for his high intensity on the field, was all charged up after Labuschagne's wicket as he shushed the home crowd.

Marnus Labuschagne returns to form with a fifty

Meanwhile, Labuschagne overcame his poor run of form and scored 64 runs as Australia took a slender lead at Tea on Day 2.

Travis Head also scored a quickfire half-century and was unbeaten on 53 runs off 67 balls as Australia reached 191-4 at Tea for an 11-run lead.

Earlier, Bumrah was once again right on the money and dismissed opener McSweeney, who had been caught behind for 39 runs. McSweeney and Labuschagne had added 67 runs for the second wicket, which stabilised the Aussie innings.

He added a second wicket in the morning as Smith edged down the leg side and was caught behind for two runs. The talismanic batter was stunned after his dismissal and walked towards the stadium with disappointment.