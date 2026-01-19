Virat Kohli’s brother goes all out against Sanjay Manjrekar as ODI golden run continues: ‘Does Mr. Expert have some…’

India might have lost the three-match series against New Zealand, but Virat Kohli emerged as the lone shining star, returning with 240 runs, including one century and one fifty. The result of the series could have been different had Kohli found some support at the other end in the decider, but it wasn't meant to be. The Indore crowd got to witness brilliance up close and personal as the former India captain returned with a knock of 124 while chasing 338. The three ODIs saw Kohli register scores of 93, 23 and 124, and whenever the right-hander went past the 50-run mark, fans of the talisman started trolling former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar. Virat Kohli's brother hits out at Sanjay Manjrekar. (AP-AFP)

You ask why? Well, not so long ago, Manjrekar shared a video on Instagram, questioning the 37-year-old Kohli for retiring from Tests and opting to play in the “easy” format of ODIs. The former Indian batter made this comment midway through the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney, where both Steve Smith and Joe Root hit centuries for Australia and England.

This comment from Manjrekar did not go down well with several fans, and it seems the remark even rubbed Kohli's elder brother Vikas the wrong way. On Sunday, when Kohli went past his 54th ODI ton and 85th overall, Vikas took to social media to take a potshot at Manjrekar, and the screenshot is now going viral.