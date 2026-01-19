Virat Kohli’s brother goes all out against Sanjay Manjrekar as ODI golden run continues: ‘Does Mr. Expert have some…’
Virat Kohli's brother did not hold back as he took a potshot at Sanjay Manjrekar for one of his old remarks.
India might have lost the three-match series against New Zealand, but Virat Kohli emerged as the lone shining star, returning with 240 runs, including one century and one fifty. The result of the series could have been different had Kohli found some support at the other end in the decider, but it wasn't meant to be. The Indore crowd got to witness brilliance up close and personal as the former India captain returned with a knock of 124 while chasing 338. The three ODIs saw Kohli register scores of 93, 23 and 124, and whenever the right-hander went past the 50-run mark, fans of the talisman started trolling former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar.
You ask why? Well, not so long ago, Manjrekar shared a video on Instagram, questioning the 37-year-old Kohli for retiring from Tests and opting to play in the “easy” format of ODIs. The former Indian batter made this comment midway through the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney, where both Steve Smith and Joe Root hit centuries for Australia and England.
This comment from Manjrekar did not go down well with several fans, and it seems the remark even rubbed Kohli's elder brother Vikas the wrong way. On Sunday, when Kohli went past his 54th ODI ton and 85th overall, Vikas took to social media to take a potshot at Manjrekar, and the screenshot is now going viral.
Also Read: New Zealand’s media manager refused to celebrate early; didn’t relax until Virat Kohli got out: ‘King’s still out there’
He asked whether Manjrekar would have any more suggestions for Kohli, given the state of ODI cricket and, seemingly, how “easy” it is. "I wonder if Mr Expert of cricket has some suggestions for the easiest form of cricket. You need to be there to do that. Anyways, as I said, Easier said than done," Vikas Kohli wrote on Threads.
Kohli's rich vein of form
In the last six ODIs Kohli has played, he has returned with three centuries and two half-centuries. Not to forget, he also scored a century and fifty while playing for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
After retiring from Tests, questions were raised about whether Kohli would be hungry enough to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup, and several reports suggested he might call time on his international career after the ODI series against Australia.
The first two ODIs against Australia saw Kohli getting out for ducks; however, he roared back in style, hitting an unbeaten half-century in the final match in Sydney, and since then, there has been no looking back for the KING!
Kohli will next don the Blue jersey in July 2026 when India travel to England for three ODIs. However, prior to that, he will return to India from London for the IPL 2026 edition where he will look to help RCB out in defending the title.