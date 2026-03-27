Virat Kohli’s shaky SRH numbers heap pressure before IPL 2026 opener: 805 runs, 2 golden ducks in horror season

Virat Kohli finally got his hands on the Indian Premier League trophy last season and will now start his title defence with RCB in the IPL 2026 season opener. RCB face SRH in the season opener in Bengaluru on Saturday. RCB would have hoped for more swag and pomp ahead of their opener. But then the atmosphere is tense as the memory of 11 fans who lost their lives in the June 4 stampede outside the stadium still dominates the lead-up to the game. Virat Kohli and RCB will begin their title defence on Friday. (PTI)

Against SRH in 24 innings, Kohli has managed 805 runs at an average of 36.59 and a 141.97 strike rate. He has also smacked five fifties and a ton against them, but has also been dismissed for three ducks. In the 2022 season, Kohli was dismissed back-to-back golden ducks vs SRH. In the 2022 season, Kohli was dismissed for back-to-back golden ducks vs SRH. The season was overall horrible for him, as he registered 341 runs in 16 matches.

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At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where RCB will host SRH in the opener, Kohli has registered 333 runs against SRH in eight matches, packed with three half-centuries.

Kohli is in good form, and he scored a 19-ball 45 in his team's recent intra-squad practice game ahead of the new IPL season. Hailing Kohli, former player Dinesh Karthik said, "Good game today. The class of Virat came through quite nicely up front, played some lovely shots. The greatness about Virat is every year he comes up with a certain plan, a certain intent. He saw how he's really upped what he wants to do. I feel this year he'll try and get even better. That tells a lot about the person that he is. He's always trying to push his boundaries. And also what he brings in terms of energy to the crowd, to the meetings. Those are all big things and that's a big part of Virat's personality as well."

Kohli has represented RCB since the tournament's inaugural season (2008). He is the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history with 8661 runs in 267 matches.

He holds the official tournament records for the most runs scored in a single season (973 runs in 2016) and the most career centuries in the IPL (8). Ahead of the 2025 mega auction, RCB retained Kohli for a massive ₹21 Crore.