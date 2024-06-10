Virat Kohli struggles to hold back laughter, Rohit Sharma agrees as Pakistan gift comical overthrows to Siraj, Arshdeep

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by six runs in a hotly-contested T20 World Cup group stage clash, in New York on Monday. Chasing 120 runs, Pakistan crumbled for 113/7 in 20 overs as Jasprit Bumrah returned with figures of 3/14. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya offered the perfect supporting act and scalped two wickets for India. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli react to Pakistan's fielding error.

This was after Rishabh Pant slammed 42 off 31 balls, top scoring for India and driving the Men in Blue to 119 all out in 19 overs. India endured a shock batting collapse, with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf returning three-wicket hauls each.

The match witnessed plenty of drama, including a comical series of events that took place in the 19th over of the Indian innings when Pakistan conceded an overthrow. Off the third delivery, Shaheen Shah Afridi sent down a full toss, which Mohammed Siraj sliced to deep cover. Siraj and Arshdeep Singh completed a single but the India quick showed his eagerness for a second run, only for it to be turned down by his partner.

However, as the fielder threw the ball back at the non-striker end, Shaheen failed to gather the throw cleanly. The ball then hit Shaheen's toes and deflected, allowing Siraj and Arshdeep to complete the second run.

The moment left Pakistan skipper Babar Azam utterly stunned. Meanwhile, in the opposite camp Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were left in splits. Sitting in the dugout, the Indian opening pair had a tough time controlling their laughter. With India struggling towards the last five overs of their innings, each and every run proved crucial. The pair of Siraj and Arshdeep ran three doubles and combined to score 16 runs between them which could well have been the difference between the two teams.

Here is the video:

Speaking after the match, India captain Rohit rued his side's batting display. The first innings saw Kohli (4) depart cheaply. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav (7), Shivam Dube (3), Hardik Pandya (7), Ravindra Jadeja (0), Arshdeep (9), Jasprit Bumrah (0) also lost their wickets.

What Rohit said after the match

"We didn't bat well enough. Halfway through our innings we were in good position. We didn't put enough partnership there and fell short with the bat. We spoke about every run matters on a pitch like that. There was enough in the pitch. Was a good wicket to be honest, compared to the last game. With a bowling lineup like that you feel confident to do the job," he said.

"Halfway through the stage when they were batting, we got everyone together and said that if it can happen to us, it can happen to them. Little contribution from everyone can make huge difference. He's going from strength to strength (Bumrah). We all know what he can do. Not going to talk too much about him. Want him to be in that mindset throughout the WC. He's a genius, we all know that. Crowd was superb. They never disappoint wherever we play. I'm sure they'll be going home with a big smile. It's just the start, we have a long way to go," he added.