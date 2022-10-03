Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav break Rahul and Dhoni’s incredible partnership record in India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav masterminded Team India's historic series win over Temba Bavuma-led South Africa on Sunday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Turning the series decider between Team India and the Proteas into a high-scoring contest in Guwahati, premier batters Suryakumar and Kohli played crucial knocks for the Rohit Sharma-led side as the hosts posted a massive total in the 20-over contest.

The batting duo of Kohli and Suryakumar also shattered an incredible partnership record previously held by MS Dhoni and KL Rahul in the shortest format of the game. Joining forces with an on-song Kohli in the 2nd T20I, star batter Suryakumar stitched a record-breaking 100-run stand with the former Indian skipper in Guwahati. Kohli and Suryakumar put on the fastest 100-plus run stand (by run rate) for Team India in the shortest format of the game.

The premier batters achieved a staggering run-rate of 14.57 as the duo put on 102-run stand in 42 balls in the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa. Kohli and Suryakumar have surpassed Dhoni and Rahul, who stitched 107-run partnership of 49 balls (13.10 run rate) against the West Indies in 2016. Opener Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma scored 165 off 76 balls (13.02 run rate) which stands as the third fastest 100-plus run stand for India in the shortest format.

Talking about the match, Suryakumar top-scored for India as the star batter smashed 61 off 22 balls in the high-scoring thriller at Guwahati. Former Indian skipper Kohli remained unbeaten on 49 off 28 balls to help India post 237-3 in 20 overs. In reply, David Miller (106*) and Quinton de Kock (69*) staged South Africa's comeback although the visitors lost the match by 16 runs. With the win over the Proteas in the 2nd T20I, India have secured its first-ever home series triumph over the Proteas in the shortest format of the game.

