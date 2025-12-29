Search Search
Monday, Dec 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Virat Kohli to play one more Vijay Hazare Trophy game; MCA confirms Rohit Sharma done with domestic duty: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 29, 2025 02:54 pm IST

Virat Kohli will reportedly play one more game in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before the ODI series against New Zealand

After a sensational return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy following more than 15 years, Virat Kohli has agreed to extend his stay by one more match before joining the Indian camp for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, has completed his domestic cricket duties for the season.

Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma play another Vijay Hazare Trophy match?
Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma play another Vijay Hazare Trophy match?

Making his first appearance in the domestic List A tournament since 2010, Kohli starred for Delhi with a match-winning 131 against Andhra at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He followed it up with a solid 77 against Gujarat at the same venue two days later.

Kohli skipped Delhi’s third league-stage game against Saurashtra on Monday in Alur, Bengaluru. However, a top official from the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) confirmed to Cricbuzz that Kohli will return for one more match this season, Delhi’s penultimate league game against Railways on January 6 at the KSCA ground in Alur. After that, he will join the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant merits ODI recall vs New Zealand before selectors turn to in-form Ishan Kishan

Like Kohli, Rohit also returned to the domestic List A circuit, making his first appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy since 2018. He scored a century in Mumbai’s opener but was dismissed for a duck in the second game. However, he will not feature in a third match this season, with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirming to Cricbuzz that his domestic duties are complete.

Rohit is now set to turn his focus to the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, scheduled from January 11 to 18.

The MCA, however, did not provide clarity on when Shreyas Iyer, sidelined since October due to an abdominal injury, would return. Reports suggest he is likely to play Mumbai’s January 3 match against Maharashtra before joining the Indian squad.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including Vijay Hazare Trophy Live.
