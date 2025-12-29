Rishabh Pant merits ODI recall vs New Zealand before selectors turn to in-form Ishan Kishan

With India set to host New Zealand in a crucial ODI series next month, the wicketkeeper-batter debate has taken centre stage ahead of squad selection. The discussion isn’t about the first-choice spot as KL Rahul remains the undisputed option, but about the back-up role. The selectors’ temptation to ride Ishan Kishan’s current form is understandable; it is, after all, what earned him a T20 World Cup call-up following a last-minute shift in the BCCI’s plans. But should that come at the expense of Rishabh Pant, a player who is yet to receive a sustained run in the 50-over format? Should Rishabh Pant be dropped from ODIs for the New Zealand series?

The back-up wicketkeeper’s slot in India’s ODI setup has long been a puzzling one. After Pant was sidelined following the car accident in December 2022, Kishan grabbed his opportunity with a historic double century on the Bangladesh tour later that month. He soon cemented his place, even taking over as the first-choice wicketkeeper midway through 2023 when KL Rahul was recovering from injury. Kishan made full use of the run, scoring four successive half-centuries, including a gritty match-saving 82 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

That purple patch earned him a place in India’s ODI World Cup squad, but he featured in only two matches before slipping out of contention. A mental health break in December 2023, followed by the BCCI removing him from the central contracts list over a domestic no-show, further pushed him to the fringes across formats.

Pant, meanwhile, returned to competitive cricket in IPL 2024, marking his comeback after more than a year on the sidelines. He was included in the T20 World Cup squad as a back-up to Sanju Samson and was gradually eased into ODIs during the Sri Lanka tour, which remains his last appearance in the format. Despite being part of the Champions Trophy squad and later the home ODI series against South Africa, Pant once again failed to get game time.

Late on Saturday night, a media report suggested that Pant is set to be overlooked for the upcoming home ODI series against New Zealand, scheduled from January 11 to 18. Instead, Kishan appears to have regained the selectors’ attention after following up his World Cup call-up with a century in Jharkhand’s Vijay Hazare Trophy opener, a timely reminder of his form and intent.

Form vs fairness: the selection dilemma

There may be no better way to reward Kishan than with an ODI recall, a move that would reflect his resilience, determination and mental strength. After his fallout with the BCCI over the central contract issue, Ishan spent time away from the national spotlight but responded the right way, by becoming a regular in domestic cricket and delivering consistent performances across formats.

His first major breakthrough almost came earlier this year, when he was seen as the leading contender to replace the injured Pant for the Oval Test. However, an injury ruled him out at the last moment. Despite that setback, Ishan remains firmly on the selectors’ radar as a reliable back-up option in the Test setup.

The long-awaited comeback finally arrived in December, when he led an unfancied Jharkhand side to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title. His century in the final proved decisive and underlined his leadership qualities. He ended the tournament as the highest run-scorer, amassing 517 runs at a staggering strike rate of 197.32.

In the ODI format, Ishan was reportedly in contention for the South Africa series last month but failed to get unanimous backing from the selection panel. That came despite his strong List A numbers in domestic cricket. In his last 14 innings, he has scored 607 runs at an average of 43.35, including two centuries and a fifty, figures that make a compelling case for his return.

Pant has near-similar numbers in his last 15 List A innings, scoring 572 runs at an average of 40.85, with one century and four fifties. However, those innings are spread across five years, during which Ishan featured in over 40 matches in the format. That contrast clearly highlights Pant’s lack of consistent game time.

Despite remaining part of the ODI set-up, Pant has struggled to break into the playing XI due to KL Rahul’s presence, let alone get a sustained run. It is also worth noting that Pant was overlooked for the ODI leg of the Australia tour in October, when Dhruv Jurel received his maiden call-up in the format. In the series that followed, Pant was recalled alongside Jurel, but both ended up warming the bench once again.

While Kishan is clearly the man in form, overlooking Pant without giving him a fair run would be a premature call. Form is important, but so is context, Pant has barely had sustained opportunities in ODIs since his return, largely due to team combinations rather than performance. With a home series offering low risk and high clarity, the selectors have a chance to assess him as an option meaningfully instead of including a fourth wicketkeeping option into the mix. If India are serious about depth heading into major tournaments, Pant deserves at least one extended look before the door is shut.