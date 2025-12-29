Gautam Gambhir told to become 'Ranji Trophy coach' amid BCCI-VVS Laxman buzz: 'Reality is India are weak in Tests'

Amid reports that the BCCI has approached India batting great VVS Laxman to take over as the senior men’s Test coach, following India’s second home series whitewash in 12 months under Gautam Gambhir, former England cricketer Monty Panesar suggested that Gambhir should coach a Ranji Trophy side to better understand the demands of managing a red-ball team. Monty Panesar believes Gautam Gambhir is a good white-ball coach(PTI)

Speaking to ANI, Panesar said Gambhir has proven himself as a strong white-ball coach, having guided India to the Champions Trophy earlier this year and the men’s T20 Asia Cup in September. However, questioning his red-ball credentials, the former spinner added that Gambhir could take up a coaching role in Ranji Trophy cricket and interact with domestic coaches to learn how to build and manage a successful red-ball team.

"Gautam Gambhir is a good coach in white-ball cricket because he has been successful. He could become the Ranji Trophy coach, and he should talk to the coaches who have coached in the Ranji Trophy about how you build a team in red ball cricket. Right now, the Indian team is weak in Test cricket. This is the reality. It's not that strong. It will take time. When you retire three big players, it becomes difficult to keep the remaining players ready," the former England cricketer said.

Earlier last week, a PTI reported that the BCCI had "informally approached" Laxman for Test coaching duties after India suffered a 0-2 whitewash against South Africa in November. This was the second time the Indian board had asked Laxman for the role, following an earlier approach after Rahul Dravid's tenure ended last June. However, he declined the offer both times, saying he is currently happy with his role as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, however, refuted the rumours, saying that the board has not taken any steps regarding change of leadership group in the longest format of the game.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Saikia said, "This is totally incorrect news going on. This is totally speculative news. Some very reputed news agencies are also flashing the news. There is no truth to it. BCCI straight away denies. People can think all they want, but BCCI has not taken any steps. This is somebody's figment of imagination; there is no truth in it, and I cannot say anything except that this is factually incorrect and baseless news."