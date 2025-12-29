Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals Rohit Sharma’s guiding role behind his dream Test debut: ‘We prepared together’

Replacing and finding a successor for a player of the talents of Rohit Sharma should be near-impossible, given how much he has contributed to Indian cricket going back nearly two decades. But somehow, India already have a ready-made opening replacement in the wings, and already very experienced at the highest level, with another Mumbaikar in Yashasvi Jaiswal patiently waiting his chance across formats. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma have opened the batting together for India in Test and ODI cricket.(AFP)

Jaiswal made his debut for India alongside Rohit Sharma as his opening partner, and also as his captain, with a Test match in the West Indies in July 2023. Since then, he has already represented India in 28 Test matches, and 55 international games across formats. Although he is blessed with all the talent, he would be the first to admit that having Sharma as his opening partner was the biggest advantage he could have gained.

Speaking to Vimal Kumar in an interview, Jaiswal once again brought up how important Rohit was in his development, and especially in helping him prepare mentally for his debut in Dominica in 2023.

"He said a lot of things that gave me a lot of confidence,” Jaiswal explained. “He kept telling me, ‘You’re free—go out there, play freely, play your shots with confidence. But try that if you get set, then make it a big innings.’”

Jaiswal's secret recipe for debut success

Jaiswal would deliver what his partner and captain asked of him with a fighting century on debut, digging in and showing his perseverance on a tricky batting surface. However, Jaiswal revealed that his mental preparedness was aided by knowing well in advance that he would be in action for India, thanks to his captain’s frankness.

“Almost fifteen days before, he had already told me,” Jaiswal said of his debut. “He said, ‘I won’t tell you just one day before that you’re playing. I’m telling you fifteen days in advance—you’re going to play. Prepare yourself. We’ll prepare together, and we’ll do it properly.’ That was his thought process.”

Rohit stepped away from Test cricket earlier this year, allowing Indian cricket’s new guard to take over the most prestigious format. However, he remains at the peak of his powers and in red-hot form in ODI cricket, the format that many think Jaiswal’s best might lie in as well.

While Jaiswal earned his debut early in the year in the format and registered his first century in the recent series vs South Africa, he will need to stay by the wayside and know that his chance in the 50-over format will likely only come once Rohit steps away entirely. Only just having turned 24 years old, time is on his side.