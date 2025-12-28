Shreyas Iyer’s comeback trail begins at Vijay Hazare Trophy ahead of India ODI return for New Zealand series: Report

After a two-month injury lay-off, India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is expected to make a much-awaited return to competitive cricket, barring any last-minute setbacks. The batter is set to begin his comeback through domestic cricket before rejoining the Indian team for the upcoming home ODI series against New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer watches a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match between Delhi and Gujarat, at BCCI Centre of Excellence, in Bengaluru(PTI)

According to a report in TimesofIndia.com, Iyer is currently training at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and will continue his rehabilitation there until December 30. He is then expected to link up with the Mumbai squad in Jaipur on January 2 ahead of their Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture. Mumbai are scheduled to play on January 3 and January 6, with Iyer likely to feature in both matches.

Following his domestic outings, Iyer is set to join the Indian ODI camp in Vadodara for the three-match series against New Zealand, which begins on January 11.

"We are hearing positive developments around Shreyas. He is very likely to play two games for Mumbai on January 3 and January 6. The final schedule will depend on clearance from CoE but signs are positive for playing those games in Jaipur. He is batting well in the nets and no discomfort," a MCA official aware of the developments told the website.

Iyer had injured his abdomen during India's tour of Australia in October, which forced him to miss the home ODI series against South Africa and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament for Mumbai. In his absence, the selectors picked Ruturaj Gaikwad in the squad, and the Maharashtra batter returned with a century in the final game of the series.

While it remains to be seen whether Gaikwad will retain his spot in the squad if Iyer returns, the report added that this hinges on clearance from the CoE, which is expected to be announced in the first week of January.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be rested for the ODIs owing to workload management, and will only play the T20I series against the Black Caps.